USAID Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Nigeria’s Agricultural Sector

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s agricultural sector through transparent, collaborative programs that align with the country’s legal frameworks. 

USAID in a statement said it has supported over 5 million Nigerian farmers since 2019, significantly boosted food production and strengthened rural economies. The agency also responded and clarified recent media misrepresentations about its role in empowering local agencies to improve agricultural biotechnology processes, emphasizing that all programs are developed in partnership with Nigerian experts, farmers, and government officials to ensure their relevance and effectiveness. 

USAID’s support through the years includes enhancing market access, agricultural training, and research collaborations, while ensuring that research findings and program details are shared transparently through official channels. The agency reaffirmed its commitment to working with Nigerian stakeholders to address food security challenges using locally-driven solutions. 

The statement concluded by highlighting USAID’s respect for Nigeria’s agricultural sovereignty, traditions, and ongoing engagement with local communities to support sustainable growth.

