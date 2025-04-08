Tinubu Mourns Business Icon, Pascal Dozie

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Dozie family, the business community, and all Nigerians on the passing of elder statesman, entrepreneur, and banker, Chief Pascal Gabriel Dozie, aged 85.

The president, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Chief Dozie as a visionary whose contributions to Nigeria’s economic architecture left an enduring legacy.

As the founder of Diamond Bank and the pioneer Chairman of MTN Nigeria, he was at the forefront of two of the most transformative sectors in Nigeria’s development journey: banking and telecommunications.

Dozie, a steadfast believer in Nigeria’s vast potential, was pivotal in shaping the financial services industry and expanding access to mobile connectivity nationwide.

His influential leadership extended well beyond corporate boardrooms.

In addition to his business acumen, Dozie served as a former director at the Central Bank of Nigeria, President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, dedicating decades of service to national policy formulation, private sector development, and youth empowerment.

President Tinubu lauded Dozie as “a rare breed business leader whose wisdom, humility, and pioneering efforts laid a foundation upon which many continue to build. His passing is a profound loss to the private sector and Nigeria”.

The president prayed for the peaceful repose of Dozie’s soul and extended his condolences to his wife, children and extended family.

He called upon Nigeria’s private sector to honour Dozie’s memory by upholding the values of integrity, innovation and nation-building, for which he was renowned.