STANDING GUARD ON GOVERNANCE

Bala Mohammed’s criticicm is for the ultimate good of the nation, argues DAHIRU HASSAN KERA

On Thursday, Sunday Dare, the Presidential Spokesman, waded into national discourse with a dismissive rejoinder to the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed. In response to Governor Bala’s rather factual and well-considered critique of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, Dare’s advice was for the governor to “concentrate on governance.” This remark belied the deeper issues at hand and highlights the federal government’s discomfort with constructive feedback. It is essential, therefore, to assess Dare’s remarks, Tinubu’s governance, and Governor Bala Mohammed’s intervention, which is a reflection of the courage and responsibility we sorely need from subnational leaders.

Contrary to Dare’s insinuation, speaking truth to the central government is a critical aspect of governance, especially in a federal system. When policies implemented by the central authority exacerbate economic and social crisis across the states, it becomes the duty of state governors to call attention to these issues. Bala Mohammed’s critique of Tinubu’s administration was, therefore, not a distraction from governance but rather an extension of it.

It is not news that since assuming office, President Tinubu’s policies have sent shock waves through the economy. The removal of fuel subsidies, implemented without adequate cushioning mechanisms, has plunged millions into poverty. Inflation spirals upward almost on a daily basis, eroding the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians, particularly the middle class, which is fast becoming extinct. Food prices have skyrocketed, making hunger a permanent guest in many homes. Businesses are suffocating under the weight of high production costs and dwindling consumer demand.

Tinubu’s monetary policies, especially the poorly implemented exchange rate unification, have further crippled the economy. Foreign direct investments have dwindled, the Naira remains volatile, and businesses face unprecedented uncertainty. States, which depend heavily on federal allocations, have seen their fiscal strength diminished, making it almost impossible for governors to meet their responsibilities. In light of these challenges, Governor Bala’s criticisms are not just valid; they are necessary for redirecting the nation’s focus to the plight of its citizens.

Bala Mohammed’s recent remarks also highlighted one of the most controversial aspects of Tinubu’s ascendancy to power: the Muslim-Muslim ticket. Described by Bala as “the greatest fraud,” this ticket was sold to Nigerians under the guise of competence and inclusivity but has proven to be a polarising political gamble.

The leaders of the Muslim clergy, or ulama, who lent their voices to this political arrangement, betrayed their sacred duty to uphold truth and justice. By politicising Islam under their watch, they betrayed their moral authority and compromised their roles as impartial guides to their congregations. Today, the Nigerian populace grapples with the consequences of this decision, as the policies of the Muslim-Muslim leadership have shown little regard for the collective welfare of the people.

Governor Mohammed’s candid assessment of the situation is a clarion call to Nigerians to reject religious manipulation in politics. Leaders who exploited faith to secure political power ought to reflect deeply on the damage it can do and consider the long-term implications of their actions.

A quick dive into President Tinubu’s policies since May 2023 brings us face to face with these long-term implications of the Muslim – Muslim ticket as it reveals a troubling pattern of prioritising elite interests over the welfare of the masses. The removal of the fuel subsidy, for instance, has led to skyrocketing transportation and energy costs, disproportionately affecting low-income earners. Inflation, which hovered at 22% when Tinubu assumed office, has climbed steadily, eroding the value of wages and plunging millions into poverty.

The President’s economic reforms have also left many state governments stranded. Federal allocations, which form the lifeblood of most states, have been rendered inadequate in the face of soaring costs and declining revenue. The resulting fiscal strain has left many governors unable to fund critical projects, pay workers, or maintain essential services.

Insecurity has worsened under Tinubu’s leadership, with reports of escalating violence in several regions. The lack of a coherent national security strategy has left states to fend for themselves, stretching already limited resources. In this context, Governor Bala Mohammed’s public critique is an act of governance, a voice of reason amid an ocean of complicity and silence.

Governance in Nigeria requires more than quiet compliance; it demands courage, collaboration, and a willingness to confront uncomfortable truths. Governor Bala Mohammed’s boldness in addressing the failures of the Tinubu administration should serve as a wake-up call for other governors. It is only through collective action and constructive criticism that subnational leaders can push the federal government toward more inclusive and effective policies.

Therefore, supporting Governor Bala’s stand is not just about politics; it is about posterity. Future generations of Nigerians will judge today’s leaders by their willingness to prioritise the common good over political expediency. Governors who choose to remain silent in the face of national mismanagement must understand that their inaction will be remembered as complicity.

Again, Sunday Dare’s suggestion that Governor Bala Mohammed should “concentrate on governance” reflects a shallow understanding of the intricacies of leadership. Having never contested or won an election, Dare lacks the experiential insights that come with governing a diverse and complex state like Bauchi. His remarks trivialise the role of state governors in holding the federal government accountable, a fundamental principle of federalism.

Governance is not merely about managing a state’s internal affairs; it is also about advocating for the rights and welfare of one’s constituents at the national level. Bala Mohammed’s critique of President Tinubu’s policies is an essential part of his commitment to the people of Bauchi State and his understanding that governance transcends geographic boundaries.

Let it be known that Governor Bala Mohammed’s bold stance against the failures of the central administration represents a rare and commendable example of leadership in today’s Nigeria. His much need, unwavering critique of the federal government’s economic missteps, his exposure of the fraud inherent in the Muslim-Muslim ticket, and his insistence on the government’s accountability resonate with the struggles of millions of Nigerians. Even if the Ulamas were sincere about the same faith ticket, the political actors did it to cozen them.

Rather than dismissing his comments, the federal government should heed them as constructive feedback aimed at redirecting the nation toward progress. Other governors too must rally behind Bala Mohammed, not for political gain but for the sake of posterity and the collective welfare of their constituents.

As for Dare, his remarks reflect the need for humility and a deeper understanding of governance. Dare must learn that leadership requires more than rhetoric; it demands a commitment to truth, accountability, and the courage to confront uncomfortable realities. Governor Bala has demonstrated these qualities in abundance, consistently standing as a guard on governance when others have chosen silence. His steady, guarded voice is a reminder that true leadership is about serving the people, especially when it involves speaking truth to power.

Kera, a journalist and public affairs commentator, writes from Abuja