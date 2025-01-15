Police Recover Stolen Barge  as Atlantic Refinery Property are Looted in Bayelsa

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Property belonging to Atlantic International Refinery Limited meant for a refinery project located in Okpoma, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, has been looted.

THISDAY learnt that some youths invaded the site of the company and vandalised two 40ft containers that housed some valuables such as furniture, armoured cables, tanks and other items.

A community leader who pleaded anonymity told journalists that the items which were allegedly stolen have been sighted in many homes, including the homes of some prominent chiefs of the community, adding that a roll of armoured cable which was recovered was later sold on the order of one the chief.

“It is shameful to note that some of the pieces of furniture found their way to the homes of respected leaders of the community,” the source said.

When contacted, the Regent of the community, Chief Paul Briggs Suobagha, debunked the allegations as misleading and lies.

“It is not true. The company has security guards guarding its facility and they are in the best position to answer for the missing property.“

Also, the Youth President of Okpoama, Seyefa Ben-Basuo in his reaction said: “I can’t give any information because that site was looted before I became the youth president.”

Recalled, that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested the former Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote, and arraigned the Managing Director of the Atlantic Refinery Limited, Akintoye Akindele, over an alleged $35 million fraud in 2024 last week.

In a similar development, a barge belonging to Zed Energy Limited, owners of the Brass Petroleum Product Terminal -BPPT being constructed has been recovered by the Brass Division of the Nigeria Police Force after it was allegedly stolen and sold by some community leaders including chiefs.

The suspected include Ebinabo Albert, a community security leader in the company; the Chairman Okpoama Kingdom Peace and Security Committee, Chief David Okpokoro; His Highness Ingo Ikele who allegedly masterminded the criminal act, James Doumo, who was said to have bribed the security personnel on the project site. Others are Bobo and Biggie who were said to be sons of the Regent and Chairman of Okpoama Kingdom Council of Chiefs, Chief Paul Briggs Suobagha.

The BPPT site is about a hundred metres from the site of the Atlantic International Refinery.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Bayelsa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, ASP Musa Muhammed, said the matter is still under investigation.