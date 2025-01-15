PDP Candidate for Niger Guber in 2023, Kantigi, Backs Bago’s 2027 Reelection Bid

Laleye Dipo in Minna





Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the 2023 governorship election in Niger State, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi, has expressed his support for the current governor of the state, Alhaji Muhammed Umaru Bago, in the 2027 governorship poll.

But the PDP leadership in the state, has responded, saying,”Kantigi is on his own”.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Kantigi who placed second behind Bago in the 2023 governorship election stated emphatically that he would not run for governor in 2027.

He hinged his decision on the performance of the All Progressives Congress APC Governor in the state, saying he should be allowed to complete the good works he has started and therefore urged political leaders in Zone A to unite behind Bago for a second term.

He emphasised the importance of allowing the governor to complete the “significant projects” he has initiated across the state’s local government areas.

“With the emergence of Umaru Bago as governor, he has embarked on an unprecedented array of projects. What he needs now is our prayers and support to fulfill the New Niger Agenda, free from any distractions.” Kantigi declared

But, in a swift reaction the state Chairman of the PDP, Mr Tanko Beji, distanced the party from the remarks of its 2023 governorship candidate.

According to Beji, in a telephone interview, Kantigi “was not speaking for the party and he cannot speak for the party.His opinion is personal”

He said at the appropriate time the PDP would pick its candidate for the governorship election either Kantigi is interested or not, adding that, “He (Kantigi) has aired his view, his view is personal, his view is not that of the party.”

Beji took a swipe at Kantigi for abandoning the party since he lost the last governorship election, saying, “Since the election he (Kantigi) has moved to Dubai. Nobody has said anything.”