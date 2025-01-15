NSC Confirms Enugu State as Host of 2026 Sports Festival

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has taken a significant forward step in the preparations for the 2026 National Sports Festival, after the Commission officially presented the Letter of Award for the hosting of the Games to the Enugu State Government, yesterday.

The leader of the NSC delegation to the event at the Enugu State Government House, Director General, Hon. Bukola Olopade, said the Governor Peter Mbah-led administration has shown immense dedication in working with the NSC to deliver a spectacular event.

The event included discussion on key topics including infrastructure development, logistical planning, and the festival’s potential economic and social benefits for Enugu State.

Hon. Olopade outlined specific baseline requirements for hosting the festival, including the provision of state-of-the-art sporting facilities, efficient logistics, and the establishment of an environment that fosters sportsmanship and unity among participants and spectators.

“The National Sports Festival is more than just a competition; it is a platform for fostering unity, showcasing talent, and driving development,” Hon. Olopade stated. “Before the current NSC leadership assumed office, Enugu had already been given the nod as hosts, and upon our arrival, we facilitated the final approval to cement that decision.”

“For the first time in history, we are announcing the host of the next edition ahead of the commencement of the current Festival. This shift is deliberate, providing ample planning time and ensuring that Enugu delivers a spectacular event. Traditionally, the next host was only unveiled during closing ceremonies, but we believe this proactive approach will set a new standard for excellence in hosting the National Sports Festival.”

The Executive Governor of Enugu State, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah expressed gratitude to the National Sports Commission for presenting the State with the official hosting letter. He said it represented a proud moment for the people of Enugu State.

“Enugu State has a rich sporting history that dates back to the pre-independence era,” the Governor said. “Beyond being a commercial hub of our nation, we have woven ourselves into the fabric of sports excellence. We are fully prepared to host the National Sports Festival and have already embarked on several projects to ensure our facilities meet world-class standards.”

“The Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, along with other key facilities, will be ready to deliver a memorable experience for athletes and spectators alike,” the Governor added.

The NSC remains committed to working closely with the Enugu State Government to create an unforgettable sporting spectacle that aligns with the nation’s vision of building a viable sports economy and using sports as a tool for development and social cohesion. Excitement continues to build as the National Sports Festival returns to the Coal City for the first time in 28 years.