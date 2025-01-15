NEM Insurance Pledges Support for YABATECH, as Rector Pays Courtesy Visit

The management of NEM Insurance Plc, led by its chairman Mr. Tope Smart, recently hosted Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, at the company’s Lagos headquarters.

This courtesy visit signified both institutions’ dedication to developing and expanding corporate and educational synergies by discussing cooperative projects that will close the gap between academic institutions and the business sector.

The Managing Director of NEM Insurance Plc, Mr. Andrew Ikekhua, thanked the rector for the visit and emphasised the company’s commitment to supporting educational growth in Nigeria. He said, “At NEM Insurance, we understand how important education is in determining our country’s future. We’re dedicated to supporting programmes that get students ready for the ever-changing needs of the workforce.”

In his remarks, Dr. Abdul emphasized that YABATECH is focused on educating and graduating students that will be in demand and conform to the contemporary workplace. He commended NEM for its ongoing support for the institution and its contribution to the growth of the Nigerian insurance sector.

“YABATECH is committed to producing graduates who are both academically strong and prepared for the workforce. Working together with companies like NEM Insurance is crucial to accomplishing this objective,” the rector said.

During the visit, both parties agreed to explore specific projects and initiatives in the coming months. They include the introduction of internship opportunities for YABATECH students at NEM Insurance; the potential development of specialised courses in risk management and insurance; the creation of customised training programmes to give students real-world experience in the insurance and financial services industries; and capacity building.

Mr. Tope Smart, Chairman of NEM Insurance Plc, pledged NEM’s backing for the college’s suggested projects and other areas of cooperation that have been decided upon for execution. “Your requests are guaranteed, and working together, we can accomplish significant milestones for YABATECH and NEM,” Smart said.

NEM Insurance’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and its strategic emphasis on human capital development are demonstrated by this involvement. The business anticipates a fruitful collaboration with YABATECH as it contributes to the empowerment of Nigerian youth for a more promising future.