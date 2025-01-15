Mr. Eazi’s Choplife Gaming Secures 4-year Betting Franchise Deal with Betpawa Nigeria

Gaming technology and service provider company, pawaTech Group, has signed a four-year licensing agreement with Choplife Gaming to further develop Africa’s leading sports betting brand betPawa in Nigeria.

This extension of a successful partnership has positioned betPawa in top positions in markets like Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Benin Republic and Ghana where the brand is licensed to Choplife.

Choplife Gaming has recently acquired Nigeria’s rights, solidifying its commitment to continue collaborating with betPawa through the upfront licence fee model.

This model has been extended to the five other existing markets for the next four years, bringing the total to six markets where Choplife Gaming now operates the betPawa brand.

“We have successfully worked with Choplife Gaming in other markets and are excited about their willingness to co-invest into the Nigerian market with us,” the Executive Chairman of pawaTech Group, Kristen Buch, said.

Today, betPawa stands as a leading online gaming brand operating in 17 markets in Africa giving customers a fast, convenient, and exciting platform.

It is supported by an engaging array of sports betting, virtual and casino games that create a user-friendly betting experience.

On his part, Choplife Gaming Chairman, Mr. Oluwatosin ‘Mr Eazi’ Ajibade, said: “It’s an exciting moment to bring the operational excellence we have perfected in five African countries to Nigeria. Together with betPawa, I believe we will bring safe, trustworthy and superior gaming experience to punters and be market leaders in the near future.”