Lawal Receives NAF Fact-finding Team over Recent Airstrikes That Killed Civilians

Incident not deliberate act, governor declares

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, yesterday, received the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fact-finding team over the recent airstrikes that killed civilian population in Gusau, the state capital.

The team, led by the Director of Coordination and Cooperation of the Civil-Military Relations Branch, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, was received by Lawal at the Government House.

A statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, stated that the team was dispatched at the instance of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, to investigate the reported incidence of civilian casualties in a recent NAF airstrike in Zamfara State on Saturday, 11 January 2025.

He said while in Zamfara, the team would extensively liaise and interface with state and local government officials as well as all other critical stakeholders, for a holistic assessment that would guide subsequent necessary action.

“During the meeting, the team leader emphasised NAF’s unwavering commitment to professionalism and transparency in all operations, adhering to international standards.

“He accentuated NAF’s deep respect for the life and wellbeing of every Nigerian, highlighting this as a core value of the Service,” the statement stated.

Gabkwet stated that the team’s mission in the state was to conduct a thorough and objective investigation into the reported incident.

He, however, expressed appreciation to Governor Lawal for his kind hospitality and support, despite the short notice.

Lawal, in his response, reaffirmed his support for the military, particularly the NAF, in their ongoing operations against banditry.

Acknowledging the complexities of military engagements, he noted that while collateral damage was regrettable, it was often an unintended consequence in the fight against insurgency.

The governor emphasised his understanding that the incident was not a deliberate act, based on the reports he received, and reiterated his solidarity with the NAF.

He urged the team to convey his appreciation to the CAS for the critical role the NAF continues to play in securing Zamfara State.

The team, thereafter, proceeded to Tungar Kara, site of the airstrikes, for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and environment.

The vital data and information gathered would be subjected to detailed analysis and provide key input towards enhancing the NAF’s capacity for protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in the course of our operations to eradicate banditry and terrorism in the North-west.