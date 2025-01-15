FactCheck Africa Founder Selected for AI Journalism Lab Leadership Cohort in US

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Founder of FactCheck Africa, a nonprofit fact-checking platform, Mr. Abideen Olasupo, has been selected for the 2025 AI Journalism Lab Leadership Cohort hosted by the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York (CUNY), United States.

Olasupo, who is currently in New York, joins a group of 23 prominent news leaders from across the globe, who will explore cutting-edge technologies that are transforming the media landscape.

Through this cohort, Olasupo will deepen his understanding of AI-driven tools that can enhance journalistic accuracy, streamline fact-checking processes, and fight the growing tide of misinformation.

He will also learn from AI and journalism experts about how to integrate AI tools into media workflows, increase transparency in newsrooms, and tackle challenges related to deepfakes, algorithmic bias, and data manipulation.

Olasupo was selected for the programme in recognition of his contributions to the field of fact-checking in Africa through his organisation, FactCheck Africa.

Speaking with THISDAY on his selection for the 2025 AI Journalism Lab Leadership Cohort, Olasupo said: “This programme perfectly aligns with FactCheck Africa’s mission to improve media literacy, promote critical thinking, and provide reliable fact-checking services to the African public.”

He, however, added that he was delighted with the opportunity provided by the programme for him to collaborate with other media leaders across the globe to create synergies that will further elevate his work in the realm of digital journalism and fact-checking.

Olasupo also pledged to share whatever knowledge and skills he gains through the programme with his colleagues in Africa in order to foster positive change in the media industry on the continent and globally.