CSOs Tasked to Develop Strategic Plans for Impactful Results

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Strategic plan has been identified as the success driver of any organisation particularly civil society organisations (CSOs) that want to achieve its set objectives, mission and vision.

The assertion was made by the Executive Director of a Bauchi-based CSO, Journalists for Public Health and Development Initiative (J4PD), Elizabeth Kah, during the commencement of a two-day workshop in Bauchi yesterday.

Kah stressed that as a guide, strategic plan is valuable and must be diligently done in line with the set objectives of the organisation.

The J4PD ED assured the people that the organisation will put together a strategic and work plan that will improve accessibility to public health in Bauchi State in particular and the country as a whole working with relevant agencies.

She particularly commended the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for collaborating with J4PD in the implementation of its activities in the state assuring all that the collaborative effort will yield positive and impactful outcome.

Also speaking, the Team Lead of USAID State2State, Rabi Ekele, stressed the importance of strategic plan for effective implementation of issues of health, education, water and Sanitation as well as other public health issues.

She added that J4PD, being a dynamic organisation working in the public sector, has a responsibility of getting adequate and accurate information that will create access to health, standard of education and water, sanitation and hygiene.

Ekele commended J4PD for putting together the workshop during which a strategic plan for impactful operations will be developed urging the members to contribute to the exercise.

Speaking in the same vein, State Acting Chairperson, Disability Network Forum, Mainas Ayuba, commended J4PD for the partnership with the Forum in the area of dissemination of useful information to the public about the state of vulnerable people in the state.

He stressed that vulnerable people which include people with disabilities need special attention from government and other relevant institutions and agencies in order to get the required attention.

The Executive Director of LANGA Women, Grace Maikudi, said that her organisation has enjoyed effective relationship with J4PD over the years attributing the successes recorded to the collaborative effort.

While commending J4PD for organising the workshop saying that it will go a long way in further strengthening the operations of the organisation.

The Focal Person in the Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning and Multilateral Coordination, Usman Muhammad, commended J4PD for its sustainable effort in reporting activities of the government in relation to multilateral support.