C&I Leasing Expands Use of Electric Vehicles, CP Records Impressive Subscription

C&I Leasing Plc has said that its recent Series 5 Commercial Paper Issuance which concluded in March 2025, recorded over subscription. Since registering its N50 billion commercial paper program with the FMDQ in 2022, C&I Leasing has raised over N22.00 billion across four series with increasingly rising demand for the Company’s Commercial Notes as indicated by issuing houses Cordros Capital Limited and Anchoria Advisory Services Limited.

In the last 5-years the company has issued series of commercial papers and corporate bonds, which had all been oversubscribed indicating an excellent show of confidence from the Market in the Board and Management’s initiatives to improve the Company’s fortunes.

As Nigeria’s largest integrated leasing and business services group with over 7,500 employees accross Nigeria and its subsidiaries overseas. C&I Leasing Plc has witnessed some strong improvements across its core business areas of Marine Services, Fleet Services and Personnel Outsourcing Services. This includes its recent foray into alternative energy for its Vehicle Fleet and also has its sights set on introducing same to the Marine Services section of its business in the near future. On the West African front and with the positive feedback received from its clients within the Ghana economy, C&I Leasing Plc via its subsidiary, Leasafric Ghana Plc, is expanding its use of Electric Vehicles within its Fleet.

In a recent report, the Group Managing Director/CEO, Lenin Ugoji, alluded to several factors that are positioning the company for improved shareholder value. Key amongst being the strategy of continuous focus on improving operational efficiency and performance management.

“As a service business, we are only as good as what our clients say. In addition to this renewed focus on customer feedback and retention across its business offerings, increased investments in technology to improve service efficiency is one of its goals in 2025. This is expected to further improve service delivery, strengthen cash flows and improve its Risk management framework to enable it continue to navigate the ever-changing business environment,” it said in a stataement.