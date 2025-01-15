‘Creation of Chiefdoms, Emirates Addresses Injustices in Adamawa’

Daji Sani in Yola

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s decision to create new Chiefdoms and Emirates in the state is a bold step towards rewriting history and addressing long-standing injustices done to some nationalities of the state.

This was disclosed yesterday by the former Director-General of Communications to Fintiri and now Permanent Secretary of State Ministry of Information, Mr. Solomon Kumangar, in his office during an interaction with journalists , in Yola, Adamawa State

He added that this is a move that challenges the status quo, disrupts feudal remnants, and fosters inclusivity.

According to him, dispelling historical myths, for too long, a skewed narrative has perpetuated the myth that the conquests of Usman Dan Fodio granted him dominion over the entire region.

He said, however, this revisionist history is deeply flawed, adding that the region was a tapestry of thriving kingdoms with uniqueness cultures, governance systems, and resilient populations long before Dan Fodio’s campaigns.

“The courage of the forgotten warriors figures like Mboiman, the legendary Mbula warrior, exemplify the region’s independent spirit. Mboiman defended his people against invading forces and bandits masquerading as jihadists. His story highlights the deep-rooted resilience and agency of Adamawa’s people.”

“Governor Fintiri’s decision is not merely a nod to history, it is a transformative act of governance. The establishment of these Chiefdoms and Emirates is a declaration that every community matters, that every voice deserves representation, and that no single narrative can define an entire state’.

He said the creation of Chiefdoms and Emirates in Adamawa State is reawakening, a call to rewrite the history of a people who have long been misrepresented. Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s bold leadership serves as a beacon of hope and an example of what is possible when leaders prioritise equity, inclusivity, and historical accuracy.

“Embracing change and progress while concerns over the creation of new Chiefdoms and Emirates are valid, it is essential to approach this issue with a broader perspective.”

“ Rather than viewing these actions solely as an abuse of culture, tradition, and religion, one can appreciate them as opportunities for adaptation and reform.”

“The power of inclusive leadership, Governor Fintiri’s leadership has not only inspired optimism but has also catalysed tangible results. His administration has laid a solid foundation for sustainable growth, from improved infrastructure to enhanced healthcare, education, and economic empowerment initiatives.”

“As Adamawa state steps into this new era, the rest of Nigeria, and indeed, the world, would do well to take note. Governor Fintiri’s visionary approach is a testament to the power of leadership that dares to challenge the status quo and inspire meaningful change,” he said.

Kumangar said Fintiri is not just a leader, but also he is a movement. A movement that champions progress, inclusivity, and the boundless potential of Adamawa State. Together, with Governor Fintiri at the helm, Adamawa is on an unstoppable trajectory toward greatness,” he said.