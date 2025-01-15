  • Wednesday, 15th January, 2025

Assault on Toddler: Lagos  Enforces the Child Rights Act

Education | 1 hour ago

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Government has invoked the Child Rights Act and the Lagos State Policy on Safeguarding and Child Protection against Mrs. Stella Nwadigbo, a teacher at Christ Mitots Nursery and Primary School, Ikorodu, for the indecent treatment of one of her pupils, Master Abayomi Michael.

A video which showed Nwadigbo repeatedly smacking the three-year-old pupil in the face for struggling with a lesson went viral on January 8, 2025, 

As a result, the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education conducted an investigation. On January 9, they visited the school, which was established in 2010, but found it partially closed, with students instructed to stay home until Monday, January 13.

In response, the Head Teacher, Mrs. B. Adeyeri, on behalf of the school’s Proprietor, Mrs. O.N. Olutoye, explained that the closure was necessary to protect the remaining pupils from harassment and to manage the influx of visitors and media seeking to take photos and videos on the premises.

The Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Kayode Sutton in a statement noted that the affected child has been provided with medical care, while Nwadigbo has been arrested and remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Facility, where she will remain until February 18, awaiting legal advice from the director of public prosecution.

According to him, “Mrs. Nwadigbo’s actions constitute a violation of the Child Rights Act and the Lagos State Policy on Safeguarding and Child Protection, both of which carry legal penalties.

The investigation resumed on Monday, January 13, and involved the school’s proprietor, the headteacher, Master Abayomi, his mother, Mrs. Okunlaya Adenike Fatimah (who is also a teacher at the school), and other pupils.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.