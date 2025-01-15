Alia Charges New Permanent Secretaries Not to be Partisan

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has charged the new permanent secretaries in the state to be non-partisan, and act as responsible officers in their areas of coverage.

The governor gave the charge at the Benue State Government House in Makurdi yesterday while swearing in 13 new permanent secretaries.

He said his government carried out due diligence in selecting the new permanent secretaries, insisting that experience, integrity, track record of service are the yard sticks for the selection.

He said: “As a government, we took our time to search carefully and conducted due diligence to arrive at these 13 officers.

“We also consulted widely to ensure that their appointments were based on merit. Indeed, they are civil servants with cognate experience, proven integrity and exemplary track record of service.”

The governor tasked the new administrative heads of the ministries to ensure that staff adhere to the codes of the civil service, and to instill in them the culture of discipline and respect for constituted authorities.

While emphasizing that the appointment of the new permanent secretaries is not political patronage but reward for hard work, Governor Alia, however, warned that any of the permanent secretaries found culpable of misconduct or anything capable of tarnishing the image of his government would be made to face appropriate sanctions.

According to him, “You must avoid partisan politics and conduct yourselves as responsive and responsible officers who are duty bound to implement policies and programmes of the administration in line with its seven-point agenda.

“Be advised that anyone of you found culpable of any form of misconduct or anything capable of tarnishing the image of this government would be made to face appropriate sanctions. Our eyes would be placed on you not to police you but ensure that you do the right things all the time.”

He commended the covering permanent secretaries, some of whom have not been confirmed, for doing a great job, saying he did not receive any news of misconduct or an attempt to shortchange the system by them.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary, Government House Administration, Mr. Batholomew Geraga, appreciated the governor for the trust reposed in them, assuring him that they will do everything in their powers to deliver on the new assignment.

The new permanent secretaries are: Dr. Elvis Ogenyi, Mr. Cephas Hough, Mrs. Bibiana A. Tyoishi, Dr. Philip Nongu, Mrs. Martha Edor, Sir James Iorpuu, Mr. Batholomew Geraga, Mrs. Eunice Ihu Ogbenyi, Thomas Ese, Debbie M. Amine Esq, Engr. Donald K. Wakwagh, Mrs. Helen Nembativ and Ogaagbenu Elijah Agweye.