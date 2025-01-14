Women Affairs Minister Condemns Tattara Community Attack, Condoles With Victims’ Families

Minister of Women Affairs, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has condemned the gruesome murder and attack on innocent citizens of Tattara community in Panda Development Area, Karu, Nasarawa State at the weekend.

The Minister expressed deep shock at the callousness of the assailants, with a call on security agents to ensure the culprits are brought to justice.

In a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, the minister stated that her heart goes to the families and loved ones of the victims, adding that as a mother and minister of Women Affairs, the loss of lives under any circumstances is unacceptable.

The Statement reads: “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the gruesome murder of innocent citizens in Tattara community, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the victims.

“I condemn this heinous act in the strongest possible terms. The loss of life under any circumstances is unacceptable, and I urge security agencies to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into this incident.”

The Minister also condoled with the governor of the state, Governor Abdullahi Sule for the devastating loss, expressing confidence that the security measures put in place by the governor would ensure that such mindless attack wont happen again, and the culprits are brought to book.

The minister added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working hard in ensuring that the negative security situation in the country is brought to the barest minimum, adding that the relevant authorities should take immediate action to ensure the safety and security of all citizens in Nasarawa State and beyond, and to bring those responsible for this atrocity to justice.