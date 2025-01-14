Sanwo-Olu Has No Hand in Lagos Speaker’s Removal, Says Gov’s Aide

Mr Gboyega Akosile, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has said the governor has no hand in the removal of former Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa.

Akosile debunked the rumours making the rounds that Sanwo-Olu was responsible for the removal of Obasa, over a perceived rift between him and the legislative arm

Akosile made the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

“No, no, no. There is absolutely nothing true about that. I mean, no, the governor does not have a hand in it. It was purely a legislative matter.

“The governor is busy with serious matters, busy with taking care of the over 20 million Lagos population.

“What happened in the hallowed chamber of the House of Assembly was purely the prerogative of the legislators.

“I mean, we saw on the media, just like you, that the legislators removed the Speaker. We watched like every other person. The governor must have watched it like any other person.

“I don’t think there is anything more to it other than that. So, absolutely, there is no hand of the governor in the impeachment of the Speaker,” Akosile said.

Obasa (APC-Agege1 ), a sixth-term lawmaker, serving his third term as Speaker, was on Monday removed by lawmakers.

Thirty-two out of the 40 lawmakers, at an emergency plenary, removed Obasa from office via voice votes over alleged gross misconduct.

The Assembly subsequently elected and swore in Deputy Speaker, Mrs Mojisola Meranda (APC-Apapa I) to replace Obasa, while Mr Fatai Adebola (APC- Ibeji-Lekki I) was elected as the Deputy Speaker.

The House also suspended the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, indefinitely during the plenary and dissolved all principal positions and standing committees. (NAN)