Ibadan Stampede: Court Grants ex-Queen Naomi, Two Others Bail

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





A High Court sitting in Ibadan, presided over by Justice Kamorudeen Olawoyin, yesterday, granted a former wife of Ooni of Ife, Naomi Silekunola, and two others being prosecuted for murder and manslaughter, N10 million bail each.

The two also granted bail are a broadcaster and CEO, Agidigbo Radio FM, Ibadan, Oriyomi Hamzat and the school principal of Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan, Abdullahi Fasasi.

The three defendants are being prosecuted for the deaths of 35 children during a stampede at a Christmas funfair programme on December 18, 2024, at Islamic High School.

It would be recalled that the defendants were on December 24, 2024, arraigned before an Iyaganku Magistrate Court on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, manslaughter and negligence and were subsequently remanded at Agodi Correctional Centre.

However, counsel to the defendants subsequently filed applications for their bail at the State High Court.

While delivering ruling on the bail application on Monday, Justice Olawoyin admitted the ex-queen and her co-defendants to bail in the sum of N10 million each with two reliable sureties.

According to him, the Magistrates’ Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case due to the murder charge contained in the charge sheet, stating that there was no place for holding charge in the constitution and keeping them in custody would amount to infringement of their rights.

He said the incident of the stampede was not a premeditated act and so the defendants were entitled to bail.

Justice Olawoyin then directed that the defendants must submit their international passports to the court and must not grant any press interview on print or on social media during the pendency of the case.