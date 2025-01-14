  • Tuesday, 14th January, 2025

Enugu Gov Approves Salary Upward Review for Customary Court Judges, Members

Governor  Peter Mbah of Enugu State has approved the upward review of the salaries of the 459 customary court judges of the 153 customary courts across the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to Mbah on New Media, Dr Reuben Onyishi,  disclosed this in a statement in Enugu yesterday.

Onyishi said that the review would take effect from January, in line with the N80,000 minimum wage as obtained in the state.

He said that the review was sequel to the high cost of living that compelled the increase in the national minimum wage of N70,000 and Governor Mbah’s magnanimous increase of the minimum wage in Enugu State to N80,000.

“This also followed a memo dated November 25, 2024, addressed to the Governor by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Legal Matters, Mr Osinachi Nnajieze, in response to which Mbah graciously approved the review,” Onyishi said.

He said that the review also applied to the chairman and two members that constituted each of the 153 customary courts in the state, in which the salaries of the chairmen were moved from N42,989.76 to N92,989.76.

“Also the salaries of the two members are increased from N39,736.18 to N89,736.18,” Onyishi said.

