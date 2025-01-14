BIANCA: SHAPING NIGERIA’S UNITY AND GLOBAL ROLE

Bianca Ojukwu’s tenure promises to steer Nigeria’s diplomacy with the poise and expertise as well bridge the divides that separate the regions, reckons PAT ONUKWULI

In the complex rave of Nigerian politics, where allegiances often weave through arras of regional, ethnic, and party lines, Bianca Ojukwu’s acceptance of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs role in President Bola Tinubu’s administration is strategic and akin to a thread that ties different pieces together, weaving a fabric of unity. Her decision to serve under Tinubu’s leadership, despite her roots in the All-Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), represents a leap toward national unity, transcending personal and party boundaries for the betterment of the country.

As the widow of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, a towering figure in Nigeria’s history, Bianca is not merely a bystander in the nation’s political story but a queen of reinvention. Intellect, grace, and diplomacy define Bianca’s rise to political prominence. Crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 1988, her beauty became emblematic not only of her physical charm but also of her powerful intellect and poise. This title marked her not as a mere beauty queen but as someone capable of commanding attention and respect in intellectual circles.

Beyond her outward grace, her mind, the sharpness of her wit and the depth of her global engagement have made her a force in Nigerian and international diplomacy. Now, as Nigeria’s number two Chief Diplomat, Bianca Ojukwu’s role goes beyond just representing Nigeria; she is tasked with rebranding the country on the world stage, making it a key player in global affairs, especially in these times of unprecedented hardship and economic difficulties.

Born into a family deeply entrenched in the politics of the South-east, she is the daughter of the late Chief C.C. Onoh, a political giant and a key architect of modern Enugu State. Her family’s legacy of service is one of vision and national cohesion, not just self-interest. As the Onoh family laid the foundation for the development of Enugu, she now carries that vision forward into a broader national context, ensuring that the needs and aspirations of the South-east are met within the framework of a united Nigeria.

Before assuming her current role, she had already earned her place as a respected figure in global diplomacy. Her tenure as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain allowed her to navigate the nuanced world of international relations, where she skillfully built bridges between Nigeria and the European Union. During her time in Spain, she demonstrated her ability to forge strategic alliances, becoming an advocate for Nigeria’s interests while maintaining diplomatic grace. There, she honed her skills as a world-class negotiator and diplomat, which are now critical as she drives Nigeria’s foreign policy.

As the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca’s intellect, strategic thinking, and diplomatic finesse are the weapons that will redefine Nigeria’s image. In today’s interconnected world, diplomacy is not about military might but intellectual engagement and negotiation. She is uniquely positioned to steer Nigeria’s diplomacy with the poise and expertise necessary to elevate Nigeria’s status globally.

In a time of economic uncertainty, Nigeria faces the monumental task of attracting foreign direct investments (FDIs) to stimulate growth and development. Bianca should leverage her position to market Nigeria as a land of opportunities and growth. Though currently beset by challenges, Nigeria is rich in resources and potential. With the right diplomatic strategies, Bianca can help position Nigeria as a hub for global business, attracting investments that will drive economic revival.

Her approach should mirror some of the world’s most renowned diplomatic amazons, such as Madeleine Albright, who reshaped American foreign policy, or Margaret Thatcher, whose vision for Britain’s global influence reshaped the UK’s position. Bianca, too, can potentially transform Nigeria’s standing on the international stage.

As part of her diplomatic portfolio, Bianca Ojukwu must also ensure the welfare of Nigeria’s burgeoning diaspora community. Nigerian students abroad, for example, often find themselves stranded and unsupported in foreign lands. With her experience and influence, Bianca can advocate for policies that protect and support Nigerians abroad, ensuring they receive the care and attention they deserve. Her leadership can help create a global network of Nigerians who contribute to the country’s growth and serve as ambassadors for Nigeria’s potential on the world stage.

For the South-east, Bianca Ojukwu’s role as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs is more than symbolic; it is a sign of hope. This region, often marginalised in the corridors of power, has long been searching for a leadership figure to represent its aspirations within Nigeria and on the global stage. Bianca might be that figure, a woman whose deep understanding of her heritage and her vision for a united Nigeria makes her uniquely qualified to bridge the divides that separate regions and unify the country in its pursuit of prosperity.

Her diplomatic acumen will be vital in ensuring that the concerns of the South-east are consistently prioritised in the national dialogue, particularly in foreign policy decisions. Beyond this, she could lead the charge for peace and development in the South-east by using her influence to push for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). While this issue remains deeply divisive, she can strike a balance between national unity and the needs of her region, which makes her well-suited to guide Nigeria toward peace and reconciliation.

In her role as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca should represent Nigeria not just to the world but also to Nigerians themselves. Her ability to transcend party politics and balance the interests of the people with the need for national unity will make her a trailblazer with a lasting impact. Her pragmatic approach to delivery will ensure that Nigeria has a steady hand guiding its diplomatic course in these challenging times.

As Nigeria and the world watch, Bianca is set to lead Nigeria into a new era of diplomacy, one where intellectual prowess, global strategy, and national unity intertwine. Like her international counterparts, her leadership could reshape Nigeria’s foreign policy, securing Nigeria’s place on the world stage and positioning it for economic recovery and growth. For the South-east, Nigeria’s diaspora, and the nation, Bianca Ojukwu represents a future of greater cohesion and prosperity.

Her journey from beauty queen to diplomatic powerhouse evokes the spirit of Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom, strategy, and leadership. Just as Athena embodied intellect and strategic prowess, Bianca’s exceptional intellect, experience, and rich heritage position her to reshape Nigeria’s global standing.

Her strategic approach, honed through years of diplomatic engagement, mirrors Athena’s role as a protector and a visionary. Like the goddess who forged paths of peace and unity for Athens, Bianca’s tenure promises to steer Nigeria through the intricacies of international relations, uniting diverse interests for Nigeria’s collective benefit and peace.

Onukwuli PhD, writes from Bolton, UK

patonukwuli2003@yahoo.co.uk