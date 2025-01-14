  • Tuesday, 14th January, 2025

Alleged Naira Abuse: EFCC Summons Billionaire, Razaq Okoya’s Sons

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned Subomi and his brother, Wahab, the sons of Nigerian billionaire industrialist, Chief Razaq Okoya, for questioning over their alleged involvement in the abuse of the Naira.

In an official invitation signed by Michael Wetkas, acting Director of the Lagos Directorate of the EFCC, the Commission instructed the Okoya brothers to report to the head of the special operations team at its office located at 15A, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2025.

The Okoya brothers, according to stories making rounds, recently attracted public attention after featuring in a promotional video for a new song, which was criticised for allegedly misusing the Naira, sparking concerns about the image and sanctity of the national currency. The EFCC’s invitation follows these claims, as the Agency investigates the matter further.

It’s  also been reported that the Nigeria Police Force has also issued a statement, addressing the public outcry surrounding a viral video featuring a Police Officer assisting the Okoya brothers, during a controversial money-spraying event.

The Police, in the explanation, affirmed that it had done its own duty of sanctioning its Officer involved in the case, and that it was left for other agencies responsible for investigating cases of Naira abuse to their work. The Police, however, refrained from naming the EFCC, the agency that has been in the lead in checking the abuse of the Naira.

As the investigation unfolds, the Okoya brothers are expected to clarify their involvement in the controversial video, which has generated significant public debate.

