STAYING AT HOME

President-elect Trump has been declared a felon and will attend his Inauguration with this title, rather a unique outcome given the President is meant to be the best in the country.

There are many consequences of being declared a felon, often jail, fines, or difficulty getting a job, but the one that may affect him the most is that many countries, including his own, won’t accept felons, although in special cases waivers can be granted.

A quick look at the list of such banned countries from a number of websites highlights some upcoming difficulties in achieving his ‘fix everything’ agenda.

He is not allowed to visit Ukraine to present his solution of ‘just give up’ but he is allowed to visit Russia, although the message there will be different. The same problem will occur in the mid-east as Israel is on the no visits list.

He can visit Greenland but not Mexico nor Canada, the soon to be 51st US state, nor play golf in the United Kingdom. He also can’t visit Australia, thankfully.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia