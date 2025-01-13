Nigerian Firms Shortlisted in UNDP’s Africa’s 15 Startups for Next HealthTech Programme 

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Africa, in partnership with the Timbuktoo Africa Innovation Foundation, has announced 15 ground-breaking startups, with three of them from Nigeria, which have advanced to the acceleration phase of the Timbuktoo HealthTech Hub programme.

The three from Nigeria are: Medtech Africa, Zuri Health and Mobihealth.

The 15 high-potential startups will each receive $25,000 in funding to scale innovative healthcare solutions across the continent, with an additional five pre-MVP (minimum viable product) startups to receive $5,000 each to support product development.

The unveiling of the 15 startups at the weekend underlines the commitment to fostering transformative healthcare solutions in Africa.

The startups were chosen from the inaugural cohort of 40 Pan-African innovators from the HealthTech Hub Programme which was launched in November 2024 with a bootcamp designed to shortlist the startups with the most potential.

No fewer than 40 startups across the continent went through a bootcamp which ultimately resulted in the 15 high-growth ones advancing to the Acceleration Phase.

An additional five startups still in the pre-minimum viable product (Pre-MVP) stage will take part in a customised programme designed to support product development and help bring their MVP to market.

These startups will participate in the Pre-MVP Studio and receive tailored support to accelerate their product development.

Following the HealthTech Hub’s launch, the 40 selected innovators received coaching, expert insights, and workshops to help them with their business needs.