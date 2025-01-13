  • Monday, 13th January, 2025

Niger Gov Approves N80,000 for Casual Health Workers in General Hospitals

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago has approved the payment of N80,000 monthly to each casual worker in general hospitals across the state.

Governor Bago also directed that casual staff who had served in the health institutions for 15 years with first university degrees should  be given automatic appointments into the civil service.

Addressing protesting health casual workers from the Minna General Hospital at the government house last weekend the governor also said that the same category of workers with Diploma certificates should be given appointments on probation, but that they should upgrade their certificates within  three years.

Bago said the decision was to ensure casual workers were paid the new minimum wage though he submitted that  not all casual workers could be employed on permanent basis into the civil service.

Meanwhile, Governor Bago at the weekend also inaugurated two committees, the 21-man Committee on Population and Housing Census and the 18-man Committee on Boundary Dispute between Bida and Kontagora Emirates.

The State Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba is Chairman of the Population and Housing Census Committee, with Dr. Sylvester Christopher, Director-General, Niger State Population and Census Directorate, as the Secretary, while the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji. Abubakar Usman, is Chairman of the Committee on Boundary Dispute.

