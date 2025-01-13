Makinde Presents Certificate, Staff of Office to New Alaafin Owoade 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday presented the staff and certificate of appointment to the 46th Alaafin-elect, Prince Akeem Abimbola Owoade, marking the formal ascension of the new monarch to the revered throne of Alaafin of Oyo.

The ceremony was held at the state Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

The event was attended by dignitaries, traditional rulers, government officials and enthusiastic Oyo indigenes.

Governor Makinde, while presenting the insignia of office, described the Alaafin-elect as a leader poised to uphold the cultural and historical heritage of the Oyo Kingdom.

The governor stated that the Alaafin of Oyo is not just a traditional ruler but a custodian of rich history and tradition, while expressing the belief that Oba Owoade will lead with wisdom, integrity, and a commitment to the unity of the Oyo kingdom.