Kidnapped Benue Farmer Murdered by Herdsmen after Collecting Ransom

A gang of criminals has killed their victim a farmer and businessman in Akor village, Nzorov Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, Mr. Terzungwe Shaku. The victim was murdered by suspected armed herdsmen who abducted him and after collected N5.5million from his family members for his release.

The murder of the deceased has forced members of his community and neighbouring villages to flee their homes for fear of being targeted by the marauders.

A close family source who preferred anonymity disclosed yesterday that Mr. Shaku, who early last year survived an attack by the marauding herdsmen was, however, not lucky few days to the new year when the armed men stormed his business place and whisked him away.

He stated that the abductors had demanded N10 million as ransom for his release but his family members negotiated and paid N5.5million to secure his freedom.

“It is true, Akor is my village. Terzungwe was a big farmer who also owned a provision store in Akor. Early last year armed herdsmen attacked him but he survived it.

“Unfortunately this time around, the herdsmen kidnapped him few days before the new year and took him away for about two weeks. They demanded a ransom of N10million but his family negotiated with them and they arrived at a ransom of N5.5 million.

“Unfortunately, the herdsmen killed him at the same spot where they had directed the family to drop the ransom. He was eventually shot and killed by his abductors.

“What happened was that his relatives dropped the ransom at the spot they were ordered to and had barely moved out of the area when they heard gunshots. They immediately returned to the spot and saw his lifeless body on the ground. They killed him and went away with the money, leaving his family in shock and disbelief because the ransom was paid.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive information on the incident.