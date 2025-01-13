IGP Announces Enforcement of  Compulsory Motor Third Party Insurance Feb 1

Ebere Nwoji

The Police will on February 1,2025 commence the enforcement of compulsory Motor Third Party Insurance among motorists nationwide, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokunhas saidd.

Egbetokun stated this at the weekend when the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Ayo Omosehin, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

Egbotokun during the visit said the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) would commence total enforcement of the compulsory Motor Third Party insurance and other relevant laws on compulsory insurances in the country from February 1,2025.

He affirmed the importance of Motor Third Party insurance and announced February 1, 2025, as the commencement date for the enforcement of the relevant laws on compulsory insurances.

Section 68 (1) of Insurance Act 2003, states: “No person shall use or permit any other person to use a motor vehicle on a road unless a liability which he may thereby incur in respect of damage to the property of the third parties and or injury caused to third parties is insured with an Insurer registered under this Act.”

Sub-section 4 of the Act says : “A person who contravenes the provisions of this section commits an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of N250,000.00 or imprisonment for one year or both”.

Also Section 53 sub section 1 and 2 of Motor Vehicle Third Party Insurance Act 1945 states: “Subject to the provisions of this Act no person shall use, or cause or permit any other person to use a motor vehicle unless there is in force in relation to the user of that motor vehicle by such person or such other person as the case may be such a policy of insurance or such a security in respect of third party risks as complies with the provisions of this Act.”

Sub section 2 of the same act states: “Any person acting in contravention of this section shall be liable on conviction to a fine of four hundred naira or to imprisonment for one year or to both such fine and im- prisonment and a person convicted of an offence under this section shall be disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence.”

He urged Nigerians to comply with these laws adding that violations were punishable by imprisonment, fines, or both.

“The NPF remains steadfast in collaborating with all MDAs and companies in ensuring that the protection of lives and property of all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria remains paramount”, he stated.

Omosehin congratulated the IGP on his significant achievements, particularly the establishment of the Police Insurance Bank Limited. He emphasised the need for police’s assistance in ensuring public compliance with insurance laws. He also requested the Nigeria Police Force’s support in the nationwide enforcement of compulsory third-party insurance, which provides substantial benefits to all road users.