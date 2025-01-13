 Enyimba’s Dream of Q’finals Fades with  Al-Masry Draw in Uyo

Femi Solaja

The quest of Enyimba FC to reach the quarter-final phase of the CAF Confederation Cup may have vanished on Sunday afternoon in Uyo following the 1-1 draw against visiting Al-Masry of Egypt.

The Nigerian representatives needed a lifeline of a win to overtake the Egyptian side on the log after Match-day five but had to fight from behind for the 1-1 draw. Al Masry retain their second spot behind their compatriot runaway leaders, Zamalek, who defeated Black Bulls of Mozambique 3-1 in Maputo.

Enyimba who desperately needed the win were however a bit lethargic in the first half to allow the visitors take the edge 1-0 into the break.

As early as the 8th minute, disaster struck when Mohammed Hashem scored with a header from a corner kick that beat Enyimba’s goalie to the wrong side.

That goal did not have much effect on play by both sides with the home side failing to pick the bones for a more attacking play till the end of the half.

However, hope was raised in the 46th minute when Ifeanyi Ihemekwe Levelled scored with a header from a cross outside the vital area.

Efforts by the home side to get into the lead were thwarted by a more composed Al-Masry side with better play in the midfield and gradually began to push forward and were rewarded with a penalty kick in the 68th minute when Hashem was brought down in the vital area.

But the resultant kick was saved by Enyimba’s goalie off the boots of Mahmoud Hamada.

The later part of the match was a ding-dong affair with both sides aiming for a win and to be sure to secure a next-round passage.

The result leaves Zamalek on 11 points and will host Enyimba next week in the final match day which the Nigerian side will need to win to have a mathematical chance to pick the second spot while Al Masry second on six points now will welcome hapless Black Bulls to their fortress in Port Said.

RESULTS

CAF Confed Cup

Enyimba 1-1 Al Masry

Black Bulls 1-3 Zamalek

FA Cup

Arsenal 1-1 Man Utd

(3-5 penalties)

Tamworth 0-3 Tottenham

Cry’Palace 1-0 Stockport

Newcastle 3-1 Bromley

Southampton 3-0 Swansea

Ipswich 3-0 Bristol Rovers

La Liga

Las Palmas 1-2 Getafe

Atlético 1-0 Osasuna