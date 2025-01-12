  • Sunday, 12th January, 2025

Oluremi Tinubu Pays Condolence Visit to Jigawa Gov, Umar Namadi, Over Son’s Demise

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday visited the Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi and his wife, Hajia Hadiza Umar Namadi in Dutse, the state capital over the unfortunate death of their son, Abdulwahab.

The First Lady who was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima and wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abass said the length of days of man is the exclusive preserve of God, adding that no man can question Him on when He chooses to call a man back home.

According to her: “God owns us all. God assigned time to us all. He can call anyone home at any time. God will console you and the entire state. I pray my next visit here will be a joyous one”.

In his brief remarks, Governor Namadi thanked the First Lady for the personal visit, which he noted was the highest level of condolence.

He corroborated that the death of his son and that of his mother, which occurred a day earlier was an act of God which he and his family could not question.

Namadi expressed his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu who he said put a call through to him personally when the incidents occurred.

The mother of the governor, Hajia Maryam Namadi passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2024 due to illness while his son, Abdulwahab, aged 24 died on Thursday, December 26, in a ghastly motor accident.

