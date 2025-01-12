Insecurity: A Deeper Dive into Uba Sani’s Non-kinetic Model

By Nasir Dambatta

The tested and trusted Non-kinetic approach to terrorism in Global South, notably Philippines Columbia and Conakry in Africa, is being replicated in Nigeria’s Kaduna State as a pioneer strategy for the Northwest of the country, if not the entire region.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State is advancing a groundbreaking security model for the North that places the state alongside global examples like the Philippines Colombia and Conakry, where dialogue, community engagement, and economic empowerment have proven effective in addressing insecurity. These countries, grappling with years of insurgencies and armed conflicts, have successfully turned the tide using non-kinetic strategies.

Similarly, Kaduna is now showcasing how a blend of negotiation, economic revitalization, and reintegration can reshape its security narrative and foster lasting peace.

There are not a few examples of Governor Sani’s Non-kinetic approach that were successful in parts of Africa, too

Conakry, the capital of Guinea, has also demonstrated a commitment to non-kinetic approaches in addressing security challenges, including the threat of extremism and terrorism in the region. Guinea has focused on strengthening regional cooperation through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to address transnational threats. Also, the government has prioritized youth empowerment and job creation programmes to reduce vulnerability to radicalization. By working with community leaders, religious institutions, and civil society organizations, Conakry has aimed to foster social cohesion and counter extremist narratives. These efforts are complemented by regional security dialogues that emphasize preventive measures over purely military solutions.

In point of fact, several African nations have successfully employed non-kinetic approaches to counter terrorism, focusing on addressing the root causes of extremism through dialogue, socio-economic development, and community engagement.

Take, for instance, Nigeria’s Operation Safe Corridor offers deradicalization and reintegration programmes for repentant Boko Haram members, combining education, vocational training, and psychological support.

Similarly, Kenya has implemented the National Strategy to Counter Violent Extremism, prioritizing community policing, youth empowerment, and religious dialogue to counter radical narratives.

In Somalia, the government and international partners have utilized local peace-building initiatives to engage clan elders and religious leaders in resolving conflicts fueling terrorism.

These strategies highlight the importance of combining military efforts with soft power approaches to achieve sustainable peace.

Uba Sani’s model is partly driven by the gravity of insecurity in the Northwest.The humanitarian crisis in Nigeria’s northwest, including Kaduna State, is severe. Insecurity has led to over 670,000 people being displaced in the most affected states—Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and Sokoto—resulting in alarming levels of food insecurity and life-threatening malnutrition among children.

Significantly, Nigeria recorded no fewer than 169,033 violent deaths between 2006 and 2021, with Borno State being the most affected, followed by Lagos, Kaduna, Zamfara, Plateau, Delta, Benue, Rivers, and Adamawa.

Indeed, it is unmistakable that in the northwest, communal clashes and banditry have forced 685,000 people from their homes in Zamfara, Sokoto, and Katsina states, while herder-farmer conflicts continue to exacerbate the situation.

Worrisome also is the cost in monetary terms, for the continent as a whole. Across Africa, the economic cost of insecurity is staggering. Terrorism alone drains an estimated $150 million annually from the continent’s economies, further exacerbating poverty, displacement, and underdevelopment. These figures highlight the urgent need for innovative strategies to combat insecurity and address the resulting humanitarian challenges. It is therefore understandable that Governor Uba Sani has courageously pioneered an effective strategy for the Northwest.

Central to Senator Sani’s strategy is the Peace Dialogue Group, which has successfully engaged senior bandit leaders, leading to the surrender of arms and reintegration into society. These rehabilitated individuals are now part of a program designed to international standards, a proof of the governor’s devotion towards sustainable peace.

In one piece of historic turn, markets like the Birnin-Gwari cattle market and Kidandan Market in Giwa, closed for nearly a decade due to insecurity, have reopened. These once-abandoned hubs now buzz with economic activity, signalling a return to normalcy and economic revitalization.

Governor Sani’s collaboration with federal agencies has yielded remarkable results. The rescue of 58 kidnap victims in Birnin Gwari—without paying ransom–showcases the effectiveness of dialogue and strategic engagement. This feat, achieved in partnership with the National Security Adviser and the Chief of Defence Staff, underscores the power of non-kinetic solutions.

Further partnerships with organizations like ActionAid Nigeria and the Office of the National Security Adviser are tackling violent extremism, addressing root causes, and strengthening community resilience. The governor’s initiatives have garnered widespread acclaim, with the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) urging sustained efforts in this direction.

Governor Uba Sani’s non-kinetic approach is more than a solution—it’s a paradigm shift. By addressing the drivers of insecurity and fostering reconciliation, Kaduna State is charting a new course toward peace, security, and economic prosperity.

His vision is clear: to transform Kaduna from a battleground into a pillar of hope and stability.

*Dambatta is Senior Special Assistant on Print Media to the Governor