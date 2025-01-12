Chelle: Why I Accepted Super Eagles Job

Newly appointed Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, has opened up on why he jumped at the offer, stressing that it is an opportunity he could not miss because the Nigerian senior national team are the best in Africa.

The former Mali coach ended his time with Algerian club MC Oran on a winning note at the weekend when they beat US Biskra 1-0 at home.

“This was my last game in charge of MC Oran,” Chelle told Algerian sporting media.

“I worked with enthusiasm and of course the pressure.

“I will miss the fans, so also the critics.

“I have officially joined Nigeria who are without doubt the best team in Africa, observed the coach whose appointed has been greeted with massive criticism in the Nigerian sporting press.

Chelle restated why he accepted the Nigerian job with enthusiasm. “This is huge opportunity I could not refuse, I grab it with both hands.”

The 47-year-old coach who is to be on monthly $50,000 is expected in Abuja today accompanied by his three assistants who will be paid $5,000 by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

He is to be presented to the public Monday.