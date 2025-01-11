Shettima: Borno’s Six Fallen Soldiers Are Eternal Heroes, Their Services Won’t Be in Vain

*Senate mourns

Sunday Aborisade , Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday described the six soldiers who recently lost their lives repelling the terrorist attack in Damboa, Borno State, as eternal heroes whose sacrifices will never be in vain.

Speaking further, the vice president also reaffirmed his deep sorrow and firm solidarity with the families of heroic soldiers.

The attack, which took place in Sabon Gari, involved terrorists attempting to ambush troops at a Forward Operating Base, the soldiers’ decisive response, bolstered by reinforcements and air support from Operation HADIN KAI, not only neutralised 34 terrorists but also led to the troops recovering weapons and ammunition and largely weakening the attackers’ capabilities.



Shettima, in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, noted that the military recorded a decisive victory in Nigeria’s ongoing counter-terrorism efforts but regretted that the price of freedom is eternally steep.



According to him, “It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I received news of our brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our nation in Damboa. These six valiant soldiers demonstrated exceptional courage in the face of danger by protecting their fellow citizens.”



The Vice President lauded the soldiers’ heroism, saying, “Their sacrifices remind us of the extraordinary price of peace and security. These heroes died ensuring that their fellow Nigerians can live in safety, free from the scourge of insecurity that has impacted our country.”



He reassured the grieving families that their beloved children did not die in vain, noting that “their sacrifices will be forever remembered in our nation’s history, and their memory will continue to inspire future generations of Nigerians.



“To our armed forces, your unwavering commitment to protecting our citizens, even at the cost of your own lives, fills us with profound gratitude and respect. We will continue to support you and provide all necessary resources to ensure you can carry out your duties effectively,” Shettima added.

He further urged Nigerians to honour the fallen heroes by standing firm in the collective pursuit of peace and security.



“May Allah grant our fallen heroes Aljannah Firdaus, comfort their families, and give us all the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the Vice President prayed.

In a related development, the Senate Committee on Army expressed sadness over the loss of 6 brave soldiers who fought against ISWAP/Boko Haram in Sabon Gari, Domboa Local Government Area of Borno State on January 4, 2025.



This was contained in a statement yesterday by the Chairman of the panel, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua.

Part of the statement read, “On behalf of the Committee, I wish to extend our condolences go to the Nigerian Army and the families of the fallen heroes.

“We wish to commend the tireless efforts of the military in resolving conflicts and in fighting against terrorism.



“The Committee remains committed to supporting the army in their noble endeavors. We urge them not to succumb to the death of their colleagues but to continue fighting for the peace and security of Nigeria.

“As the army prepares to commemorate Remembrance Day on January 15, we assure them that the fallen heroes will not be forgotten.



“Their bravery and sacrifice will be remembered and honoured, while their legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

“Finally, the Senate Committee on Army stands in solidarity with the Nigerian Army during this difficult time.”