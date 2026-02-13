IFAD Seeks Strategic investment in Youth, Women in Agriculture

James Emejo in Abuja

The 49th Session of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Governing Council has concluded in Rome, with Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, leading the charge for strategic investment in youth and women in agriculture.

Themed, “From Farm to Market: Investing in Young Entrepreneurs,” the meeting highlighted the critical role of youth in driving jobs creation, innovation, and inclusive growth.

The session opened with the election of Kyari as Chairperson of the IFAD’s Governing Council (GC).

Having previously served as vice chair, his election reflected the confidence of Member States in the nation’s constructive engagement and leadership in advancing global food security

Kyari expressed profound appreciation to member states for the trust reposed in him, reaffirming his commitment to serve with humility, diligence, and an unwavering focus on rural women and men worldwide.

Addressing participants at the biennial event, the Chairperson highlighted that the emphasis on youth and women in agriculture aimed to unlock economic opportunities, drive innovation, and foster inclusive growth, ultimately strengthening food systems and reducing hunger and poverty across the globe

He lauded President, Bola Tinubu for his clear mandate which places food security at the centre of the country’s national priorities.

The minister noting that Nigeria’s stewardship at IFAD aligns with the President’s charge to strengthen agricultural productivity, expand opportunities for youth and women, as well as build resilient systems capable of withstanding climate and market disruptions

He commended the strong work of the IFAD Nigeria Country Office, led by Country Director, Ms. Dede Ekoue and her team for their dedication which continues to translate global commitments into measurable impacts for rural communities across the country, particularly in strengthening value chains, empowering youth and women, while also building resilience for smallholder farmers.

As the conference closed, Nigeria reaffirmed its resolve to champion multilateral cooperation in confronting hunger and poverty, demonstrating that the nation remains a responsible and forward-looking voice on the global stage

According to a statement by the ministry’s Head, Department of Information, Mr. Ezeaja Ikemefuna, key highlights of the 49th Session included the Centre Stage Event featuring drive IFAD President, Dr. Álvaro Lario and leading African entrepreneur Mr. Tony Elumelu highlighted the catalytic role of young innovators in transforming rural economies.

It also recognised women farmers’ critical role in strengthening food systems, marking the International Year of the Woman Farmer.

The meeting called for urgent priorities of water security and climate resilience, with calls for strategic investment in irrigation and adaptive infrastructure, among others.