Nigerians, Africans in America, Grammy and Super Bowl 2026

Chido Nwangwu writes about the Grammy Awards and the American Super Bowl LX that took place recently in the United States during which Nigerian stars and athletes proved their worth.

It’s been an interesting, unusual, exciting and jarring mix of events into the sixth week of 2026!

On February 1, Trevor Noah hosted the Grammy Awards — for the sixth time!

He’s the only person with such an impressive privilege. Apparently, it is his final appearance as host of the important platform for creative artistry, music and some infusion of political jabs.

Noah is among the most influential cultural and social personalities in the United States. Indeed, across the world.

This young man of immense talents, determination and skills propelled him to the musical, artistic, social and cultural super event, the Grammy Awards.

He’s, originally, from South Africa where he was born on February 20, 1984.

His mother’s Black South African and father’s White, from Switzerland. In 2014, Noah became the Senior International Correspondent for highly acclaimed ‘The Daily Show’, and in 2015 succeeded iconic host Jon Stewart.

His autobiographical comedy book, Born a Crime, was published in 2016. He hosted the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021 and to this latest show in 2026.

The superbly talented Noah relocated to the United States in 2011. Since, he has been a very impressive embodiment and representation of artistic and comedic genius across cultures, generations and worldviews.

This leads me to ask the critical question: how many African countries and societies cherish and respect the celebration of individual identities while upholding and maintaining the larger interests and diversity of the society?

If the governments and non-governmental groups optimally engage their diaspora it would benefit the specific country and the entire African continent, simultaneously. India, Israel, China, South Korea, Pakistan, Greece, and several others continue to excel.

I do believe that the diaspora of any country is its pride and the Nigerian diaspora community, like other Africans, have excelled in many ways and our governments should involve them much more through appointments and private sector opportunities.

In the United States, the doors of history and empowerment are continuing to open at the highest levels of the governmental and corporate leadership for the Nigerian, African and African-American communities; indeed for all the communities.

For example, a major door was opened on December 1, 2020 when then President Joe Biden nominated and got confirmation for the influential position of the deputy Secretary of the United States Treasury for Nigerian-born Adewale Adeyemo.

Only a few days ago, on February 8, 2026, young generation of sports players and stars who are parts of the Nigerian heritage and diaspora manifested their extraordinary skills at the American Super Bowl LX!

At the event, wherein the Seattle Seahawks defeated the legendary New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the rosters of the two teams have some Nigeria-heritage professionals such as the Seattle’s Uchenna Nwosu, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Nicholas Eze Emmanwori, Olusegun Oluwatimi and Boye Mafe. Michael Onwenu plays for the New England Patriots.

The beginning of the new year 2026 has been despoiled for millions of people by the self-styled “stable genius”, and chaotic irreverent divider-in-chief, President Donald J. Trump. Especially, this Black History Month.

Trump’s, widely condemned, racist depiction of his predecessor, Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, jumping on trees and making noises, was a deeply offensive slap to the collective dignity of Blacks and people of moral character and integrity!

-Dr Nwangwu, author of the forthcoming book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity; is the Founder of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston. Follow him on X @Chido247