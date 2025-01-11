Minister: Tinubu Has Strategy to End Hunger, Youth Unemployment

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has acquainted himself with the various challenges confronting Nigeria and has outlined workable strategies to tackle them.



She gave this assurance to the people of Abia State yesterday at meetings with various critical stakeholders and groups, preaching a message of hope and urging the people of Abia to have faith in the Tinubu administration.

The minister held meetings with the leaderships of Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and separately engaged traditional rulers at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.



She said that the President would not waver in his avowed commitment to end the pangs of hunger in the country and empower the teeming youths to make sustainable livelihoods.

Onyejeocha said that the Ministry Labour has put in place a new programme for the empowerment of Nigerian youths, noting that unemployment and hunger would be drastically reduced in the country.



According to her, the initiative entails assisting youths to acquire functional skills for self-reliance thereby transforming many unemployed youths from job seekers to employers of labour.

She specifically told labour leaders that Tinubu would continue to make workers’ welfare a priority, adding that the national minimum wage recently increased to N70,000 would periodically be reviewed in line with economic realities.



She said that workers remain an integral part of government hence the Labour Ministry would keep track of every promise the President had made to workers to ensure their fulfilment.

Onyejeocha, who has been involved in several negotiations to pacify workers, appealed to Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to cultivate a harmonious relationship with the government devoid of strikes in order to enhance productivity and efficient service delivery.

In their respective responses, leaders of the various groups at the meeting lauded the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Onyejeocha, for initiating the engagement with the various segments of Abia stakeholders.

The Abia State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Ogbonnaya Okoro, expressed gratitude to her for working to improve workers’ welfare and also displaying maturity in resolving industrial crises in the public sector.

On his part, the state Chairman of All Farmers Association(AFA), Mr. Ndudim Ikeluwa, commended the minister for recognising farmers as critical stakeholders.

He requested the assistance of the federal government to Abia farmers with farm inputs, credit facilities, fertilisers and modern equipment that would enable them to go into commercial farming.

Ikeluwa noted that Abia is blessed with arable land that supports the cultivation of different crops, adding that without government intervention, large scale farming would be a tall order for Abia farmers.

Earlier in her engagement with Abia traditional rulers, Onyejeocha appealed to them to do everything in their power to assist the government in tackling insecurity in the land by maintaining peace in the various domains.

She told journalists after the meetings that the robust discussions she had with the royal fathers and other groups were encouraging, adding that their requests and concerns would be relayed to Mr. President.