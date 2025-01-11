Menstrual Hygiene: Foundation Splashes N50m on Female Students in Imo

Blessing Ibunge





Menstruation is a natural biological process that signifies a healthy reproductive system. It is a monthly biological process where the uterus sheds its lining, accompanied by menstruation bleeding, usually lasting three to seven days. It is part of the reproductive cycle and typically begins between the ages of 10 – 15 years.

It has been observed that proper menstrual hygiene reduces risk of infections such as reproductive tract infections which can lead to infertility. It also reduces discomfort and helps girls stay comfortable during periods. Good menstrual hygiene has a positive impact on the overall sexual and reproductive health.

The Vestal Egbukole Foundation (VEF): Caring for the Girls Child Initiative, conceived in memory of Late Ugoeze (Lady) Vestal C. Egbukole in 2019, was founded to alleviate poverty in rural communities by inspiring and economically empowering women, enabling them to be transformational instruments in their homes and communities.

The foundation which was founded by Ikenna Egbukole, alongside Eze Mitchell Egbukole Foundation (EMEF) has continued to empower youths and transform lives, especially across Imo State.

While VEF focuses on uplifting women, EMEF champions youth entrepreneurship, having provided N5.9 million to eight beneficiaries in 2019, feeding of 2000 School Children in 2020 and an impressive N55.4million to 59 beneficiaries this year, 2024, together, these foundations demonstrate the transformative power of investing in women, youth, and communities, inspiring a future filled with possibilities.

In 2019, the Vestal Egbukole Foundation launched the Female Entrepreneurship Scheme, providing N120,000 each to 20 women to grow their businesses. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, VEF supported 100 women in Egbu with N5,000 each to ease financial hardship. Later the same year 2020, the foundation held the end-of -year support programme in Owerri North, benefiting 250 women each with N5,000 cash gifts, t-shirts, bags of rice, groundnut oil, tomato paste and beverages. By 2021, the program expanded to 600 women across the three LGAs of Owerri Federal Constituency, providing also incentives which so far demonstrated their continued commitment to empowering women and strengthening communities.

In commemoration of the 7th year memorial of Ugoeze Vestal C. Egbukole, the Vestal Egbukole foundation provided essential feminine hygiene products and educational materials to 7,000 female students across 10 secondary schools in the Owerri zone, Imo State.

The 10 beneficiary schools in the initiative included: Akabo Girls Secondary School, Ikeduru Obazu Girls Secondary School, Mbaitolu, Egbu Girls Secondary School, Owerri North, Imo Girls Secondary School, Owerri North, Ikenegbu Girls Secondary, Owerri Municipal, Bishop Lasbrey Girls Secondary School, Owerri West, Imerienwe Girls Secondary School, Ngo Okpala, Girls Secondary School Ahiara, Ahiara Mbaise, Girls Secondary School Amuzi, Aboh Mbaise and Eziudo Girls Secondary School, Ezinne Ihitte.

It was gathered that the foundation in this year’s project, expended about N50 millin to tackle the girl children in the aforementioned schools.

The initiative which ran from December 9th to December 13th, 2024, covered all 10 selected schools over five days. Each school received support for 700 female students, with each participating student receiving: one pack of disposable sanitary pads, one pack of reusable sanitary pads, notepads and pen. The students also had medical practitioners sensitised them on hygiene and self-care.

During the programme, THISDAY gathered that Late Vestal Egbukole, a popularly recognised queen in Egbu area of Owerri was known to be neat and meticulous.

As wife of the late Eze Egbu, Michel Egbukole, the queen also had great zeal in not only the ability of women to contribute economically, she insisted that young ladies should be neat inside out, in character and abilities. When she died, her children resolved to keep her legacy running. In 2019, they floated the foundation to take on various pro-women programmes.

In their earlier information on the 2024 menstrual hygiene and other incentives programmes for the girl’s child in the State, Dr Elizbeth M. Baje, (Director General), Dr Ebere Nze, (Trustee) of the foundation, observed that access to menstrual hygiene products and education limited for many schoolgirls in the rural areas.

They expressed the believe that “A key component is a talk on menstrual hygiene, empowering girls with knowledge about their bodies and breaking taboos. This intervention addresses both the immediate and long-term needs for menstrual health management”, noting that “This will fit into the solution frame by combining the distribution of hygiene products with education on proper menstrual practices. It will ensure girls have the tools and understanding necessary to manage their periods effectively. The inclusion of both disposable and reusable pads provides immediate relief and a sustainable alternative.”

To arrive at 7000 girls in 10 all girl schools in the nine LGAs, the organisers said they selected one all-girls school from each of the LGAs in Owerri zone, with two schools from Owerri North, where their foundation is based.

“This way, we are able to reach a wide range of students. Reaching 7,000 girls significantly reduces period poverty in the target region. This intervention ensures these girls can attend school without disruptions during their periods, fostering confidence, better health practices, and higher school retention rates”

Such good examples could be scaled up to get to more girls with added education on how girls could value themselves the way Queen Vestal Egbukole did in her era.

It was gathered that the founder is keen on ensuring continuity through partnerships with local and international NGOs, government health agencies, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. “Collaborative efforts can help secure recurring funding and broaden the impact.”

Some of the teachers that spoke with journalists during the programme expressed excitement over the gestures.

The Principal of Akabo Girls High School, Japhet Uchenna Ejiofor, said “I am very happy to welcome the team from the foundation that has come to identify with our girl’s students. This programme is significant to us, having the girl child in mind. We appreciate the organisation for taking care of the sanitary aspect of our female students. We will keep remembering the life and time of Ugoeze Egbukole”.

Also, a teacher from the school, Amadi Chimobi, said: “I was overjoyed when my principal told me about this foundation. In fact you can see (pointing at the students) the faces of our girls here, they are very happy and taking home a lot of good things that this foundation has given to them. The quality of materials they gave to the students are indeed top-notch. I want to urge them to come from to time to time to visit our girl students.”

Also, the Principal of Obazu Secondary School, Mrs. Egwuatu Peace, said: “I am so happy for what you people have done for our students. It shows that these girls lived to be cared for and you (VEF) have shown us the care. We believe you will visit us again. Our prayer is that this foundation continues to grow higher and achieve its targets.”

Also expressing gratitude to the foundation, Mrs. Ngozi Nwosu, Principal of Imo Girls Government School, Owerri, said: “We are grateful to VEF, they remembered us today, the girl child. Our women, girls here are all specially created and wired by God. To have their monthly flow keep them prepare as future mothers.

“Today, this foundation has taught them how to manage themselves as girls, not to be scared, how to go about it hygienically, preparing and having it safely. We are just grateful, especially those who are not yet menstruating, how to go about it, prepare them ahead of the coming of the monthly flow.”

For her part, a student of Imo Girls Government Secondary School, Wokoma Chisomaga said: “We are grateful to the foundation for making out time to come and educate us on our menstrual circle. It has been educative as you can see, we got free packages, it has been interactive, we girls had time to engage in discussion.”