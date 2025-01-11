Inspiring Story of Olumide Akinode’s Way to the Top

The English football landscape has long been a breeding ground for talented young players who go on to achieve greatness on the world stage.

The likes of Ademola Lookman, Bukayo Saka, and Alex Iwobi are just a few examples of players who began their journeys as youngsters in England before blossoming into professional stars known across the globe.

One player who is following in the footsteps of these stars is Olumide Akinode, a versatile and dynamic footballer born on June 19, 2001, in London, England.

With a professional career spanning over four years, “Olu” as he is fondly called, has showcased his adaptability and skill across multiple positions, excelling as a right wing-back, winger, and even in central midfield.

“I’ve always been driven to succeed and make a name for myself in football,” Olu said in an exclusive interview. “Growing up, I looked up to players like David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo, who not only excelled on the pitch but also built successful brands off it. I want to follow in their footsteps and create a lasting legacy in the sport.”

Olu’s football journey began in England, where he played for notable clubs such as Brentwood Town, Northwood, Coggeshall Town, and Stanway Rovers. During his time in the competitive Isthmian and Essex Senior Leagues, he gained recognition for his consistent performances and leadership qualities. According to the testimonies of his former coaches, Olu was always a standout player, even from a young age.

His hunger to learn and improve, and his work ethic was second to none.

Olu’s efforts earned him accolades, including the prestigious Players’ Player of the Season award for the 2022/23 season.

In 2023, an opportunity to play abroad came knocking, and Olu signed with LKS lesin in Poland’s Artbud Group IV Liga.

It was a bold move, but one that showcased his courage and ambition. “Coming to Poland was a fresh start,” Olu reflects. “It was about proving to myself that I could adapt to a new culture, a new style of play, and still thrive.”

Olu continues to make an impact on the field with stellar performances, tallying two assists and a Man of the Match award within just five games.

It is not surprising Olu has quickly become a fan favorite.

One of the local sports journalists describes Olu as “a player who brings energy and precision to every match.

Building the Akinode Brand

Beyond his on-field exploits, Olu is also focused on building his brand.

“It’s about being more than just a footballer,” he said. “I want to inspire younger players, especially those who come from humble beginnings, like I did, to chase their dreams fearlessly.”

His journey resonates with many, including aspiring footballers in England and Poland.

For many, Olu’s story reminds us that it’s not about where we start but how far we’re willing to go.

“He’s an inspiration to so many people.” affirms a close friend.

The Road Ahead

At 23, Olumide Akinode’s journey is just beginning. With his talent, determination, and ever-growing fan base, he’s poised for greater heights. Whether it’s breaking into higher leagues or representing his ancestral homeland, Nigeria, on the international stage, the future looks bright for Olu.

“For me, it’s always about progress,” Akinode said, with a smile. “Every match, every training session, every new challenge—I see it as a step closer to achieving my dreams.”

Like Lookman, Saka, and Iwobi before him, Akinode is proving that humble beginnings are no barrier to global success. Instead, they are the foundation upon which greatness is built.