Enterprise Development Fund Launched to Bridge Capital Access Gap

Omolabake Fasogbon

Leadership coach and Global Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church, Godman Akinlabi, has launched the Godman Akinlabi Enterprise Development Fund to bridge capital access gap for entrepreneurs.

This initiative followed a recent report by the International Trade Centre (ITC) that the vast majority of Nigerian SMEs remain underfunded, with only 15 percent able to access formal credit.

Akinlabi who unveiled the fund in commemoration of his 50th birthday celebration in Lagos, stated that the fund, initially endowed with N50 million would financially empower faith-based entrepreneurs, drive innovation, and champion sustainable business practices.

He disclosed further that the fund was a realisation of a long-held vision to raise leaders who will build profitable enterprises, transform industries, and inspire tangible change.

“I believe true leadership is not just about personal success but about creating platforms for others to thrive. This Fund is that platform: a vehicle to empower courageous, faith-driven entrepreneurs to break barriers, innovate boldly, and redefine the future of business,” he added.

The fund will offer seed capital ranging from N250,000 to N2,000,000 for small and early-stage businesses, as well as growth capital of up to N5,000,000 for enterprises with proven potential. Beneficiaries will also receive mentorship and strategic guidance to ensure they are well-equipped to navigate business growth.

“By equipping individuals with resources, mentorship, and opportunities, we are not only creating economic prosperity but also fostering a legacy of leadership and positive impact that will reverberate across generations,” he reckoned.

Also held on the sidelines of the launch of the fund was an exclusive leadership lecture featuring renowned thought leader, Leke Alder.

Akinlabi remarked that the lecture underscores the importance of visionary leadership, ethical governance, and strategic innovation in creating a sustainable and prosperous future.