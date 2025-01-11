­­­­Emieseifa James Agama:Partnering for Progress, Julius Berger’s Collaborative Approach to Devt

Sponsored Post

For more than 50 years, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has seamlessly integrated community development, sustainability, and innovation into its infrastructure projects. With a track record of delivering transformative projects like the Bodo-Bonny Road, Julius Berger’s approach goes beyond construction – it’s about creating meaningful impact through collaboration, empowerment, and environmental stewardship. In this exclusive interview, Mr. Emieseifa James,Head of Corporate Communication at Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., speaks on how the construction giant prioritizescommunity development in its projects, engagements with community leaders in Bodo and Bonny, job creation through projects in its areas of operations, balancing of infrastructural development with environmental sustainability, and its plan to replicate the successes of the Bodo-Bonny project in other Niger Delta communities, among other issues. Excerpts:

How does Julius Berger prioritize community development in its projects, and what key Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives does it implement in the communities where it operates?





At Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, community development is not merely a by-product of our work—it is a cornerstone of our ethos, reflecting our unwavering commitment to building a better future for the communities we serve. Guided by our core values of excellence, courage, collaboration, and responsibility, we approach every project as an opportunity to create enduring value beyond infrastructure.As a true partner for progress, Julius Berger’s community development efforts are carefully integrated into the planning and execution of our projects. Our approach is multifaceted, addressing not just the immediate needs of the communities but also empowering them for long-term growth.

Julius Berger’s commitment to community development is realised through strategic initiatives across four primary pillars:

Education & Human Capital Development

Education is central to our community development strategy, embodying our belief that knowledge is the foundation of progress. Through initiatives like the ‘Aid a School Project’, we enhance educational infrastructure and resources, from constructing classrooms to supplying essential learning materials. Programs such as the Julius Berger Literacy Campaign and Female Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme are designed to uplift underrepresented groups, especially young women in STEM fields[LJ1] , ensuring the next generation is equipped to lead with confidence.

Community Inclusivity and Social Welfare

Community inclusivity takes center stage in our projects, as we collaborate closely with local stakeholders to identify and address pressing needs. Our efforts include constructing roads, providing access to clean water, and supporting health initiatives. For instance, the reconstruction of the Bonny Consulate Building, in partnership with NLNG, serves as a beacon of cultural preservation and modern functionality, demonstrating our ability to balance tradition with innovation.

Emergency Response and Resilience

In moments of crisis, our courage shines through. Julius Berger is always ready to deploy resources to aid disaster-hit communities. Whether responding to a building collapse, providing relief aid for stricken communities in flood prone areas [LJ2] or supporting local fire stations in fire control and evacuations, our swift actions underscore our responsibility to protect lives and restore stability.

Philanthropy and Grassroots Engagement

Our corporate social responsibility extends to vulnerable populations, where we address food security through initiatives like ‘Food for Our Communities’ and support healthcare through partnerships like the HIV Trust Fund and malaria prevention programs. These efforts reflect our belief that every act of kindness contributes to a stronger society.

Collaboration lies at the heart of our efforts, ensuring our community development initiatives are impactful and inclusive. By engaging with local leaders, non-profits, and international organisations, we create synergies that amplify our reach and effectiveness.

At Julius Berger, we are more than builders of infrastructure; we are builders of hope, resilience, and opportunity. Every project is a testament to our enduring commitment to uplift communities and foster a legacy of progress, making us not just a construction company but a trusted partner for progress.

How has engaging with local leaders and committees, such as the Peace Committee Mainland Bodo and Bonny Kingdom Development Committee, helped align your projects with community needs and fostered success?

At Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, we believe that meaningful progress stems from collaboration with those who know their communities best. Engaging with local leaders and committees, such as the Peace Committee Mainland Bodo and the Bonny Kingdom Development Committee, is central to our approach. This collaboration is not just a formality, it is a testament to our commitment to our values.

Each project begins with a conversation. Local leaders and committees serve as vital conduits for understanding the unique challenges and aspirations of their communities. For instance, our engagement with the Peace Committee Mainland Bodo was instrumental in navigating the complexities of the socio-political landscape during infrastructure development projects. By fostering open dialogue, we gained insights into community concerns, enabling us to align our work with local priorities while mitigating potential conflicts.

Similarly, our partnership with the Bonny Kingdom Development Committee exemplifies how collaboration can unlock shared success. Through joint efforts, we were able to ensure that projects like the reconstruction of the Bonny Consulate Building not only preserved the Kingdom’s cultural heritage but also created functional spaces that meet contemporary needs. The committee’s input was invaluable in shaping a project that respects tradition while embracing innovation.

Engaging with these committees goes beyond consultation—it’s about creating a symbiotic relationship where local expertise complements our technical proficiency. Leaders provide context, historical insights, and an understanding of social dynamics, allowing us to tailor our initiatives with precision and care. This collaboration exemplifies courage in action: listening, learning, and adapting to ensure our solutions resonate deeply with the communities we serve.

The trust fostered through these engagements creates a foundation for success. By working alongside local leaders, we ensure our projects address tangible needs, from infrastructure improvements to skill development and employment opportunities. This trust not only helps us complete projects efficiently but also builds enduring goodwill that strengthens our legacy as a responsible corporate citizen.

How does Julius Berger ensure that local residents benefit from job opportunities created by its projects?

We prioritise ensuring that local residents benefit from the job opportunities created by our projects. Through initiatives like the FOCI-JBN Skills Academy and the Plant and Equipment Academy, we provide technical training in trades like masonry, plumbing, and carpentry, empowering residents with skills that extend beyond our projects.

These programs not only create immediate employment but also build sustainable livelihoods, fostering long-term economic growth. Every hire represents a ripple effect—supporting families, uplifting communities, and strengthening the local economy. At Julius Berger, job creation is more than filling roles; it’s about building brighter futures and leaving a legacy of empowerment.

We provide direct and indirect employment to the community. A large number of the skilled and unskilled labour are sourced from the community. The level of activity also provide opportunities for the informal sector – Food vendors, local suppliers etc.

What are the key challenges Julius Berger has faced while working in the Bodo-Bonny community, and how were they overcome?

There were initial community issues with respect to different groups who wanted recognition and control of the economic activities germane to the project – Youth employment, CSR. Our community liaison officers did a fantastic job of getting the leaders involved to ensure that no one was left out.

How has Julius Berger incorporated the aspirations and concerns of the Bodo-Bonny communities into the project’s execution?

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has approached the Bodo-Bonny Road project as more than just an infrastructure initiative. By actively engaging with the Bodo and Bonny communities, we have ensured that their aspirations and concerns are integral to the project’s execution.

From the outset, we worked closely with local leaders, committees like the Bonny Kingdom Development Committee, and other stakeholders to gain a deep understanding of community needs. These consultations shaped decisions on project design, environmental safeguards, and employment opportunities, aligning the project’s objectives with the socio-economic priorities of the communities.

Incorporating local aspirations goes beyond listening—it requires action. By employing local residents, supporting skills development through initiatives like artisan training, and sourcing materials locally wherever feasible, we have ensured the economic empowerment of the communities. This inclusive approach has fostered trust, mutual respect, and a shared vision of progress.

At Julius Berger, the Bodo-Bonny Road project exemplifies how partnerships rooted in collaboration and responsibility can transform not only landscapes but also lives, setting a foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Beyond the road’s completion, how does Julius Berger envision the project’s long-term impact on the Bodo-Bonny communities?

We view the Bodo-Bonny Road project as more than just infrastructure; it is a catalyst for sustainable development and a cornerstone for long-term prosperity in the Niger Delta.

The road is set to transform the socio-economic landscape of the Bodo-Bonny communities by providing seamless access to markets, schools, healthcare facilities, and job opportunities. By improving connectivity between previously isolated areas, the project will foster trade, attract investment, and stimulate local economies, enabling these communities to thrive.

Perhaps the most enduring impact will be the strengthened relationship between Julius Berger and the Bodo-Bonny communities. The trust built through mutual respect and collaboration serves as a foundation for future partnerships, ensuring that development remains community-centered and inclusive.

At Julius Berger, the Bodo-Bonny Road is not just a milestone of engineering excellence but a symbol of our commitment to empowering communities and building a brighter, more connected future for all.

How does Julius Berger balance infrastructural development with environmental sustainability in communities like Bodo and Bonny?

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is deeply committed to advancing infrastructural development while safeguarding the environment, particularly in ecologically sensitive regions like Bodo and Bonny. This balance is achieved through a thoughtful integration of sustainable practices into every phase of our projects, ensuring that progress benefits both people and the planet.

Before initiating the Bodo-Bonny Road project, [LJ3] an environmental impact assessment was conducted together with the Federal Ministry of Works,to understand the unique challenges of the Niger Delta’s fragile ecosystem. These studies guided the adoption of construction methods and technologies that minimize disruption to local biodiversity and natural habitats. Additionally, we undertake quarterly environmental monitoring on an ongoing basis.

We prioritise using sustainable materials and techniques that reduce waste and carbon emissions. For instance, sourcing materials locally not only supports the regional economy but also decreases the environmental footprint of transportation. Additionally, advanced engineering solutions were employed to ensure the project harmonises with the natural landscape.

At Julius Berger, the Bodo-Bonny Road project stands as a testament to how infrastructural excellence and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand, setting a standard for sustainable progress in Nigeria.

How does Julius Berger plan to replicate the successes of the Bodo-Bonny project in other Niger Delta communities across Nigeria?

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc plans to replicate the success of the Bodo-Bonny Road project by leveraging its community-centered approach, environmental stewardship, and commitment to empowering local residents.[LJ4]

Key strategies include engaging local stakeholders to align projects with community needs, applying sustainable construction practices to protect sensitive ecosystems, and creating job opportunities to foster economic growth.

By fostering strategic partnerships and prioritising inclusive progress, Julius Berger aims to deliver transformative infrastructure that uplifts communities, strengthens economies, and sets a standard for sustainable development across Nigeria.

What are Julius Berger’s plans for maintaining long-term relationships with the Bodo-Bonny community post-project?

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is committed to fostering enduring partnerships with the Bodo-Bonny community beyond the road project. We will sustain active engagement with local stakeholders to address evolving needs. By continuing to collaborate and invest in the community’s progress, Julius Berger aims to be a lasting ally in its journey toward sustainable growth and prosperity.[LJ5]

What message would you like to share with the Bodo-Bonny community and other communities Julius Berger is working with?

At Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, our journey is not just about building infrastructure; it is about building connections, fostering trust, and creating lasting value. To the Bodo-Bonny community and all the communities we serve, we want to express our gratitude for welcoming us as partners in your journey toward progress.

Your aspirations inspire us, and your collaboration strengthens us. Together, we are achieving milestones that go beyond roads and buildings—empowering lives, uplifting communities, and preserving legacies.

As a partner for progress, we are committed to ensuring that our projects leave a lasting, positive impact. Beyond completion, our goal is to remain a part of your story—investing in your growth, respecting your heritage, and working hand in hand to build a future that benefits everyone.Thank you for your trust, your courage, and your shared vision for a brighter tomorrow. Together, we are building more than infrastructure; we are building futures.