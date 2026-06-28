Baobab Microfinance Bank Tackles Period Poverty, Supports 500 Schoolgirls with Reusable Pads in Kwara

Baobab Microfinance Bank has successfully concluded the first phase of its Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Project in Ilorin, Kwara State, reaffirming its commitment to improving the well-being of communities through impactful social interventions.

As part of the initiative, the bank distributed 500 reusable sanitary pads to schoolgirls at a carefully selected beneficiary school in Ilorin.

The project was implemented in partnership with Sisters of Jannah (SOJ), a trusted grassroots organization, whose local knowledge and community presence played a critical role in identifying the school with the greatest need.

Menstrual hygiene remains one of the most overlooked challenges affecting young girls in Nigeria, particularly in low-income communities where access to sanitary products is limited.

Period poverty continues to contribute to school absenteeism, reduced academic performance and, in severe cases, school dropout among adolescent girls.

By providing reusable sanitary pads, Baobab Microfinance Bank is offering a sustainable, cost-effective solution that supports long-term menstrual health management while helping young girls stay in school and learn with dignity.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Business Development Officer of Baobab Microfinance Bank Nigeria, Joy Micheal-Oti, said: “At Baobab Microfinance Bank, we believe that every girl deserves the opportunity to learn without interruption. Menstrual health is not a privilege; it is a basic right. This intervention in Ilorin marks the beginning of a broader commitment to addressing period poverty across Nigeria. We are determined to scale this initiative to multiple states and ensure that no girl’s education is disrupted because of a lack of access to menstrual products.”

This initiative forms part of the bank’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), aimed at promoting inclusive development and improving the quality of life for underserved populations.

Reflecting on the impact of the outreach, the Social Performance Manager at Baobab Microfinance Bank Nigeria, Barisi Samuels, added: “Executing this project reinforced why this work matters so deeply. Beyond the distribution of sanitary pads, we delivered something even more important: dignity, confidence and reassurance to these girls that they are seen, valued, and supported. I am proud of what we achieved alongside Sisters of Jannah, Sana Pads and enthusiastic about the future of this initiative.”

The reusable sanitary pads were supplied by Sana Pads, a female-owned business located in Kano with a commitment to providing sustainable menstrual health solutions for women and girls.

By supporting a women-led enterprise while addressing a critical need, the initiative delivered meaningful impact on multiple levels and reflects Baobab’s commitment to empowering communities through sustainable and inclusive interventions.

Further emphasizing the partnership, Mistura Afolabi of Sisters of Jannah explained the significance of community-led collaboration.

“Our work within this community has shown us the daily realities many girls face due to a lack of access to menstrual hygiene products. We are proud to have partnered with Baobab Microfinance Bank on this important intervention. Through this collaboration, we ensured that support reached the girls who needed it most. This is how meaningful and lasting change begins,” Afolabi said.

Building on the success of its first phase, the Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Project is set to expand its reach across Nigeria, supported by Baobab Microfinance Bank’s network of 38 branches spanning 16 states.

This broad presence will enable the bank to identify and support more communities with pressing menstrual health needs while partnering with trusted local stakeholders to deliver sustainable, community-driven impact.

Further details on expansion plans and beneficiary schools will be announced in due course.