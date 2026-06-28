  • Sunday, 28th June, 2026

Eight Killed, 17 Injured in Katsina Road Crash

Nigeria | 11 seconds ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

No fewer than eight passengers have lost their lives in a fatal road accident that occurred on Sunday along the Funtua–Katsina highway at Layin Kukah in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A statement by the Public Education Officer of the state Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shamsudeen Babajo, said the crash occurred at about 1:32 p.m.

The statement said the accident involved a commercial Toyota Hiace bus with registration number 14B 92 TR and a Bajaj tricycle without registration number.

It explained that a total of 25 persons were involved in the accident, comprising 16 adult males, four adult females, two male children and three female children.

It stated that eight persons died in the crash, including two adult males, two adult females, three female children and one male child, while 17 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“The injured victims suffered fractures and deep lacerations and were immediately taken to Bakori Comprehensive Hospital for medical attention,” the statement added.

The statement disclosed that FRSC preliminary investigations identified wrongful overtaking as the likely cause of the tragic incident, adding that the identities of the drivers involved is yet to be established at the time of filing the report.

It urged motorists to avoid dangerous overtaking and adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent avoidable loss of lives on the nation’s highways.

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