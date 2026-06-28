Saraki Joins Leaders in Italy to Discuss Global Partnerships Without the US

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, at the weekend, joined an ongoing international experts workshop of world leaders in Lake Como, Italy, for three days of high-powered deliberations on the future of global partnerships following the gradual withdrawal of the United States of America and its implications for various regions.

The gathering organised by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), the foundation named after a former German Chancellor, has as its central theme: ‘Big Daddy Gone? Global Partnerships Without U.S. Leadership’.

In a discussion that will begin on Monday June 29 and end on July 1, Saraki will address the gathering as part of the fifth panel on Tuesday afternoon and he will present the African perspective on ‘Development Policies: Withdrawal of the United States from International Development – Opportunities and Challenges’.

While there are two Africans among the 22 participants, Saraki has been selected to present the African perspective based on his experience in the private and public sectors, as well as his engagements during his tenure as Nigeria’s President of the Senate, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, and Governor of Kwara State.

He will be part of a panel consisting of Dr Paola Bautiste de Aleman, the Vice President for Training and Programme, Primero Justicia, Venezuela, and Prof. Christian Leuprecht, professor of the Royal Military College, Canada. The session will be chaired by Dr Tillman Feltes, Policy Advisor, Division Analysis and Consulting, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), Germany.

Other sub-themes to be explored during the conference include ‘The United States in 2030: Western Hemisphere First – Indo-Pacific Second? Strategic Priorities of the United States of America’, ‘Germany’s Priorities for Strong International Partnerships’, ‘Partners, Competitors, Rivals – New Alliances Around the Globe’, the Fireside Chat titled ‘The Western Hemisphere and the US – Back to 1823?’, ‘Strategic (Inter-) Dependencies and New Opportunities’ as well as ‘New Defence Partnerships’,

The workshop which will end on Wednesday, includes participants from Germany, the United Kingdom, the USA, Israel, Italy, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Australia, India, Argentina, Venezuela, the Philippines, Chile, Liberia, and Poland.