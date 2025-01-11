Ekiti 2026: Fayose Vows To Dislodge Oyebanji, Using PDP Platform 

* Says his brother’s meeting with Tinubu can’t stop him

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Otunba Emmanuel Fayose, has vowed to dislodge the incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the forthcoming 2026 governorship election in the state.

Fayose, in a statement in Abuja, said his resolve to contest was borne out of his desire to rework Ekiti State to the path of growth and development.

Part of the statement read: “I am in the race to dislodge the Oyebanji-led government and eventually if I win, I will run an inclusive government that would steer Ekiti in the right direction.

“The need for more emphasis and clarification regarding my desire to run is as a result of the recent meeting between a former governor of the state, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, and President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.”

At the well publicised meeting, the former governor, who coincidentally is the elder brother to Otunba Fayose, told President Tinubu that he would be supporting the incumbent to return which party members across Ekiti State considered as anti-party.

But reacting to the development, Otunba Fayose said: “I read about the meeting in the newspapers like any other person and I wish to state that the meeting has nothing to do with my aspiration.

“The meeting will not in any way impact on my aspiration because the former governor being my elder brother is only exercising his democratic rights of freedom of choice.

“His choice and preferences will not and cannot in anyway impact negatively on my bid as we are separate entities pursuing different goals.”

Fayose, however, called on his teeming supporter in the state to remain steadfast and resolute in their quest for positive change in the state.

He said come 2026, PDP will return to power and begin the process of rebuilding the state, describing Oyebanji administration as a total disaster.

The aspirant said: “My brother is on his own and it’s left for the leadership of our great party to ascertain his political allegiance either to our PDP or APC.

“I am however using the opportunity provided by this platform to urge our teeming supporters to remain firm and resolute and not to be distracted in anyway to cause the needed change in our state.”