CP Cybercrime Centre Decorates 32 Newly Promoted Police Officers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), has decorated 32 newly promoted officers in a brief but colorful ceremony at the National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC) office complex, diplomatic drive Abuja.

A statement by Police Public Relations Liaison Officer, NPF-NCCC, DSP Kuru Okeiyi, said that the event, attended by senior officers, family members, and well-wishers, marked a significant milestone for the promoted officers.

While decorating the officers, CP Uche Henry commended their dedication and professionalism, while urging them to see their promotion as a call to greater responsibilities and service.

“This promotion is not just a reward, it is a challenge to serve with renewed commitment and integrity,” he stated.

The Promoted officers include, ACP Abdullahi Muhammed, CSP Maaji Nasiru, SP Danjuma Chukwueke, DSP Onwuka Orji Mba, PA to the Director, DSP Kuru Okeiyi, NPF-NCCC Public Relations Liaison Officer, amongst several others.

The ceremony, the centre said reinforced the NPF’s commitment to recognizing excellence and fostering professionalism within its ranks.

