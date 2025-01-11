Call for Reinvigorating the Monitoring, Evaluation Unit

Umar Ardo





When I wrote my open advice to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shortly after his election, I highlighted the importance of effective policy implementation as the cornerstone of governance. I proposed for the establishment of a Policy Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation (PIME) Unit within the presidency premised on the recognition that Nigeria’s governance challenges often stem not necessarily from policy formulation but rather from poor execution.

To my satisfaction, on inauguration, President Tinubu created a monitoring and evaluation unit and appointed Hadiza Bala Usman as its head. This step seems to underscore the administration’s commitment to accountability and effective governance.

The decision to establish this unit in the presidency was a laudable step in the right direction. It seems to demonstrate foresight and a willingness to tackle the systemic failures that have plagued Nigeria’s public sector for decades.

By appointing an adviser with a specific mandate to ensure compliance and accountability of government appointees, the Tinubu administration showed its commitment to ending the cycle of inefficiency, profligacy, and non-performance in public service.

However, despite this commendable beginning, the unit’s implementation has left much to be desired. Approaching halfway into the regime’s tenure, the much-anticipated transformation driven by this unit has failed to materialise.

The government’s policies, programs and services remain largely ineffective, and the monitoring unit has shown little impact in ensuring compliance and delivering results. Since citizens assess governance by what is implemented on the ground, and so citizens interact with public policies only at the implementation level, the effect of the Tinubu government’s policies on Nigerian citizens so far is negative.

As reports widely suggest a lack of visible results in terms of improved policy delivery and accountability, the following could be the contributory factors to this underperformance:

Weak Operational Framework

The unit appears to lack a robust, systemic framework to monitor and evaluate government programs effectively. Without clear benchmarks, data-driven evaluations and actionable recommendations, its activities remain superficial.

Centralisation and Bureaucracy

Over-centralising the unit’s operations within the presidency has likely created bottlenecks. An effective monitoring system requires autonomy to avoid interference, and this autonomy seems absent.

Poor Public Visibility

Nigerians remain largely unaware of the unit’s work as there is poor communication with the public. Transparency and regular updates on its findings and actions will foster public trust and motivate appointees to perform better; and

Leadership Gaps

While Hajia Usman is no doubt a capable official, the unit’s lack of tangible results raises questions about whether its leadership has been empowered with the right tools, authority and institutional support to achieve its mandate.

To address these challenges, the Tinubu regime can draw lessons from global and local examples of successful monitoring and evaluation systems. The following examples will be of benefit:-

Rwanda’s Imihigo System

This performance-based contract system holds government officials accountable for delivering on their targets. Each ministry’s progress is tracked, and results are presented to the president and the public on biannual basis.

South Korea’s Performance Evaluation Framework

South Korea uses independent evaluation teams to assess the performance of government ministries and parastatals. The evaluations are transparent, made public annually and they inform decisions on promotions and funding, or discipline and training.

Nigeria’s SERVICOM Initiative

SERVICOM (Service Compact with All Nigerians) provides an example of how monitoring can improve service delivery when given the necessary autonomy and resources. To reinvigorate the monitoring and evaluation unit, it is again hereby recommended that the administration should undertake the following measures:

Redefine the Unit’s Mandate and Structure

Provide the unit with statutory backing and operational independence to ensure it is insulated from political and power interferences:

Adopt Data-Driven Methodologies

Equip the unit with modern tools and technologies for real-time data collection, analysis and reporting mechanism. This will allow for evidence-based decision-making and tracking of progress or failure;

Enhance Public Engagement

Publish quarterly reports detailing the performance of government appointees and ministries. Transparency will pressure appointees to deliver and keep citizens informed, thereby raising confidence and support.

Empower Leadership

Usman, who seems to have the confidence of the president, should be given adequate resources, authority and support required to enforce compliance. If this proves insufficient, consider appointing a leader with specialized expertise in performance management and policy evaluation.

Incorporate Independent Oversight

Establish an independent oversight board comprising civil society, academia and private sector representatives to review the unit’s findings and ensure accountability. In other words, monitor and evaluate the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit itself; and

Link Performance to Consequences

Ensure that non-performing appointees face tangible consequences, such as demotion, dismissal or public censure, as a deterrent to mediocrity.

I believe by adopting the recommendations outlined above, the administration can transform Hadiza’s mandate into a cornerstone of effective governance. Nigerians are actually tired of the unending cycle of failures of successive governments of the country, and that we need to put a halt to it. The country needs a government that not only formulates good policies but also ensures their timely and impactful delivery. The monitoring and evaluation unit has the potential to bridge this gap if reinvigorated with the right tools, leadership and institutional framework. The Tinubu administration still has time to correct course and leave a legacy of accountability and efficiency for future governments.

In balancing commendation with constructive critique, providing a roadmap for improvement and offering solutions to align the monitoring unit with its desired objectives, I seek to highlight actionable steps to revitalise robust policy implementation and performance for the benefit of our country.