Assessing Fido’s Rising Musical Talent

Tosin Clegg

Awosika Olayemi Josiah popularly known as Fido introduced himself to the music scene with a style that blends the foundations of Afrobeats with his own Afrofusion style. Who is Fido you may ask or how did he emerge as one of the most listened to artists in Nigeria as of today?

The rising musical talent is now known for his raw authenticity, captivating storytelling and humble personality. Blending introspective lyrics and vibrant sounds he brings a fresh flavor to the music scene as he tackles life’s challenges, self-discovery and cultural identity with his musical artistry.

In June 2024 the music game changed significantly as he introduced himself formally with his hit single, Awolowo which became the favourite of many, instantly earning him airplays, heavy streamings and downloads. Produced by the creative genius of Iyke Elvis the song embodies the exuberance of youthfulness in a two-minute-plus musical journey that had Fido’s voice stand out for authenticity.

Fast forward a few weeks after releasing Awolowo, Fido added an impressive number to his discography which further solidifies him as one of Nigeria’s emerging artists with a viable career that has become the envy of many.

His latest addition, ‘Joy is Coming’ undoubtedly has showcased his versatility and ability to write good music with connecting lyrics, delivered with spots of genius and ensure the beats is complementing the entire song.

But ‘Joy is Coming’ took a massive turn for Fido as the song became a nationwide anthem last December with many using the songs on their Instagram videos and other contents. But where the song got a lot of appeal was on TikTok where several influencers and content creators helplessly used the song to promote their craft which became indirect publicity for Fido. Its uplifting lyrics and resonant themes encouraged listeners to reflect on the past and step into the future with optimism, setting the tone for a season defined by joy, resilience, and new beginnings.

Without doubts the song has earned him another grand stand as his latest musical work is Number 1 on Apple Music Top 100 – Nigerian and Number 5 on US Billboard Chart. But how is his rise to fame and popularity explainable? Barely a year ago no one knew who he was but as of now he is everyone’s favourite. Celebrities like Funke Akindele, Mimi Orjiekwe, and a host of others have caught the Joy Is Coming buzz. What possibly made the song a nationwide hit was the timing it sunk into the hearts of many as December was indeed a season of celebrations as the song became more than just music it evolved into an anthem of hope and renewal, inspiring an entire season as people embraced its message while looking towards 2025.