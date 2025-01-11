Akwa Ibom Governor Dissolves State Executive Council

*Holds valedictory session for outgoing commissioners

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, yesterday dissolved the State Executive Council.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Enobong Uwah, in Uyo yesterday, which stated that the dissolution was with immediate effect.

The statement directed the former commissioners and special advisers to hand over to the permanent secretaries in their respective ministries.



“For any ministry without a permanent secretary, you are to hand over to the most senior director in such ministry.

“The governor expresses his sincere appreciation to the outgoing executive council members for their dedicated service to the state.

“He wishes them well in their future endeavours and thanks them for their contributions to the development of the state,” the statement added.



Eno was said to have inherited the executive council members from his predecessor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, about 19 months ago.

Speaking during a valedictory session held for the outgoing excos, he urged all those in attendance to give the outgoing Commissioners standing ovation, saying they made his agenda to succeed since he assumed.



“No man can succeed alone. If we have succeeded, which we have, these men and women made us to succeed and we salute you all. This is the first time a valedictory service of this nature is happening in my state,”he added.



“That is my style, which goes to show that we would always work as a team. You were not sacked, you are simply being prepared and celebrated for the next assignment for our State,” he told the outgoing Commissioners.