Your Legacy of Service, Advocacy Inspires Me, Minister Tells Pauline Tallen at 66

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has described a former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, as a beacon of hope with consistent legacies of service that serves as inspiration to her and the entire Nigerian women.

The Minister disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Jonathan Eze, celebrating the 66th birthday of the former Minister.

Hajiya Sulaiman-Ibrahim, noted that her countless achievements and tireless advocacies for women and children are hallmarks that defines her legacies.

The statement reads: “You are a beacon of hope, a pillar of strength, and a symbol of selfless service, our mother and leader.

“You have consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the advancement of humanity, the empowerment of women, and the upliftment of the less privileged in our society. Your exemplary leadership, compassion, and dedication continue to inspire us all.

“Today, I celebrate not just your life but the countless achievements and sacrifices that defines your legacy. From your tireless advocacy for women and children to your groundbreaking contributions in public service, you have left an indelible mark on the hearts of many.

“As you celebrate this milestone, I, on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, wish you good health, abundant blessings, and renewed strength to continue your remarkable journey of service to humanity. May your days ahead be filled with joy, fulfillment, and the boundless love of family, friends, and well-wishers.

“Once again, happy 66th birthday, Mama! Your life is a gift to us all, and we are proud to stand by you as we honor this special day.”