Tinubu Celebrates Renowned Historian/ Activist, Segun Osoba, at 90.Says he’s one of Nigeria’s finest minds

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Dr Segun Osoba, a renowned historian, activist, and scholar, Dr Segun Osoba as he marks his 90th birthday on January 9.

After many years of activism and scholarship, Dr Osoba retired from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, as a history lecturer in 1991. He has been operating from his hometown, Ijebu-Ode, in Ogun state, ever since.

The President, in a release issued on Friday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated the respected scholar on this momentous occasion and described him as one of Nigeria’s finest minds.

President Tinubu lauded Osoba’s efforts in advancing the frontiers of knowledge, promoting scholarship, and inspiring generations of Nigerians.

The President also commended the eminent historian, a staunch advocate of social justice and good governance, for contributing to Nigeria’s constitutional development.

He recalled his membership in the committee that drafted the 1979 Constitution, which laid the foundation for the Second Republic.

Notably, Osoba and Dr Yusuf Bala Usman produced a minority report recommending no immunity clauses for Presidents and governors and a minimum age of 30 to be eligible to run for office. The military government rejected the entire report at the time.

President Tinubu thanked Dr Osoba for his intense patriotism in serving the nation and prayed to God Almighty to grant him many more years in good health.