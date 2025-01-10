Ogun Ramps up Effort to Fight Banditry, Convenes Security Meeting

Ogun State Government has set mechanisms in motion to tackle insecurity across the state in the face of reported invasion of the South-West geo-political zone by suspected bandits.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Media & Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, on Friday.

The statement said that the government is in firm control of its security architecture through robust collaboration among security agencies and local security apparatus.

The statement explained that part of the strategy to secure farmlands was the heavy deployment of armed security guards at the local level to protect farmers in their farms as well as constant security patrols.

It noted that the present security arrangements in the state were evident in the atmosphere of peace in all the nooks and crannies of the state during the festive period.

The statement said: “The recent reported influx of banditts from the North into the South-West coincided with the recent security meeting of the heads of security agencies in Ogun State. After a careful review of the state of security in the state, the agencies resolved to redouble their efforts to sustain the unprecedented peace and tranquility the state has been enjoying in the past few months, especially during the recently concluded Christmas and new year celebrations, leaving no room for destabilizing infiltration of bandits from from any part of the country.

“Our security agencies have therefore, revitalized their winning formula and strategies, including visible presence in every nook and cranny of the sate, patrols, manning of key and vulnerable points, blackspots, intelligence-led operations, community partnership and inter-agency cooperation.

“In addition to this, residents of the state have been alerted to the information and reminded of their civic obligation to join hands with the police to address the threat posed by armed banditry by being extra-vigilant, and report any suspicious movements of persons, especially strange faces in the communities. In particular, commercial farmers have been advised to continue to utilize the services of armed security guards and escorts to access their farms.

“Also, local hands have been deployed to help mount surveillance at their farms to assist their safe entry and exit from the farms, do everything possible to enhance visibility in and around their farms through lighting and erection of security towers.”

The statement also acknowledged the ongoing synergy between Ogun and Oyo State in sharing intelligence with regards to movement and operation of suspected bandits around the axis.

The statement continued: “It is important to state we already have some useful tips for a well honed-agenda to annihilate the bandits should they step into Ogun State. In pursuit of this legitimate goal, all ethnic groups in Ogun State, the Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, Fulani, Edo, Igala, Urohbo, Ebira, and numerous other ethnic groups are united by a common goal to jointly fight whoever comes to disturb the peaceful environment in Ogun State.

“It is also important to reiterate the state government’s warning to decisively deal with anybody who procures or provide accommodation for any bandit of any ethnic extraction to operate in Ogun State. Such a person will face the wrath of the law.”